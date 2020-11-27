The Blitz: The Value of Experience

November 27, 2020
The last road trip before a three-game homestand comes over the weekend as the Dolphins are in search of a sweep of the Jets this season to even the all-time series at 55 apiece (with one tie) with a win Sunday at the Meadowlands. As the team gears up for the flight north, here's the latest from Davie.
Davis Activated, Thursday Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Matt Cole off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cole has been restored to the practice squad.
Dolphins
Running back Salvon Ahmed and offensive guard Solomon Kindley did not practice on Thursday.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were limited participants at Thursday's Dolphins practice.
Jets
Offensive lineman George Fant, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and running back Frank Gore did not practice for the Jets on Thursday.
Linebacker Blake Cashman, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, and wide receiver Breshad Perriman were limited at the Jets' Thursday practice.
They Said It
Rookie guard/tackle Robert Hunt started the season as a sixth man of sorts off the bench for the Dolphins offensive line. Coming into the game only in heavy personnel (extra offensive linemen), Hunt later garnered a significant workload at right tackle filling in for injured players along a shuffled offensive line. Hunt, who played his college ball at the University of Louisiana, a Division I program in the Sun Belt Conference, is gaining valuable experience this season – experience that holds value for all players, according to Head Coach Brian Flores.
"I think any time you get experience in-game, you develop," Flores said. "That's everyone. That's players, it's coaches, it's officials, it's chain crew, it's everybody. I think playing, that's the best way to really improve. You get the experience of it and feel the speed and the aggressiveness of a defensive lineman in his case, seeing secondary pressures – different pressures than he maybe sees from us – corners coming, safeties coming. Playing helps for sure."
Hunt played both guard and tackle for the Ragin' Cajuns and is listed as such on the Dolphins roster. His job, he says, is to play where he's needed.
"I'm just going to compete and wherever they need me to play, wherever they need anybody else play, they'll play there," Hunt said. "Wherever they need me, I'm just going to stick in and do whatever I can to play well and compete."
Around the Beat
Thanksgiving in the NFL doesn't offer the same advantages of other professions. The Dolphins, and the rest of the league, were hard at work in preparations for the Week 12 slate. Still, Flores encouraged his players and staff to find quality time with their loved ones.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel has more.
Flores, who is used to at least 30 to 40 people at his Thanksgiving gatherings, hopes his players, who are having family come to town or may find something to do without family in town, can balance the fine line between health, family, safety and sacrifice during the holiday.
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 27, 1993 - Quarterback Dan Marino makes history once again with his famous "Clock Play." With the Dolphins trailing the Jets by 18 points in the second half at the Meadowlands, Marino orchestrates a 28-point second-half outburst, including 22 straight to close the contest, as Miami claims a 28-24 victory. All four scores in the second half occur on Marino to Mark Ingram touchdown passes. The game-winning points come on first-and-goal with just 22 seconds to play, when Marino approaches the line of scrimmage, appearing poised to clock the ball. However, he takes everyone in the stadium by surprise as he receives the snap, drops back and tosses an eight-yard touchdown pass to Ingram, who ties the Paul Warfield's single-game record of four touchdowns and 24 points, which Warfield achieved against Detroit on December 15, 1973.
Stat of the Day
In the Week 6 victory over the New York Jets, the Dolphins limited the deep passing game of their AFC East rival. With seven pass attempts of 20 or more yards down field, according to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins didn't allow a single completion on deep throws. The Jets' intermediate passing game didn't bear much more fruit than the deep game. They completed only two passes beyond 10 yards for a total of 35 yards.
Know the Jets
The Jets scoring offense, which ranks 32nd in the NFL at 14.9 points per game, is gaining steam in recent weeks. After scoring 27 or more points just once in the first eight games of the season, New York has scored 27 and 28 points the last two weeks.
Content on Tap
Friday means Flashback as we explore the origins of the Dolphins-Jets rivalry with three-time Pro Bowler and member of the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll, Dick Anderson. He also details the football life of the late great Jake Scott and the relationship the two of them shared.
We will also cover the day's stories on Top News as well as on Dolphins Today, available on MiamiDolphins.com, the team's YouTube page and all social media accounts.