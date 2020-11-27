The Blitz: The Value of Experience

On this Day in Dolphins History

November 27, 1993 - Quarterback Dan Marino makes history once again with his famous "Clock Play." With the Dolphins trailing the Jets by 18 points in the second half at the Meadowlands, Marino orchestrates a 28-point second-half outburst, including 22 straight to close the contest, as Miami claims a 28-24 victory. All four scores in the second half occur on Marino to Mark Ingram touchdown passes. The game-winning points come on first-and-goal with just 22 seconds to play, when Marino approaches the line of scrimmage, appearing poised to clock the ball. However, he takes everyone in the stadium by surprise as he receives the snap, drops back and tosses an eight-yard touchdown pass to Ingram, who ties the Paul Warfield's single-game record of four touchdowns and 24 points, which Warfield achieved against Detroit on December 15, 1973.

Stat of the Day

In the Week 6 victory over the New York Jets, the Dolphins limited the deep passing game of their AFC East rival. With seven pass attempts of 20 or more yards down field, according to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins didn't allow a single completion on deep throws. The Jets' intermediate passing game didn't bear much more fruit than the deep game. They completed only two passes beyond 10 yards for a total of 35 yards.

Know the Jets

The Jets scoring offense, which ranks 32nd in the NFL at 14.9 points per game, is gaining steam in recent weeks. After scoring 27 or more points just once in the first eight games of the season, New York has scored 27 and 28 points the last two weeks.

Content on Tap

Friday means Flashback as we explore the origins of the Dolphins-Jets rivalry with three-time Pro Bowler and member of the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll, Dick Anderson. He also details the football life of the late great Jake Scott and the relationship the two of them shared.