Top News: Happy Thanksgiving!

One of those young players is rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims. In four career games, Mims has produced at least 42 receiving yards in each game. He's averaging 16.7 yards per reception after producing 1,020 receiving yards at 15.7 yards per catch and 12 touchdowns his senior year at Baylor in 2019.

"I see speed. I see talent. I see hands," Flores said of Mims. "I see play-making ability. I see a good player."

The New York offense is scoring more points as players return from injury. After scoring 27 or more points just once in the first eight games, the Jets have scored 28 and 27 in their last two contests.

"Getting (Breshad) Perriman back helps and (Jamison) Crowder is a good player and (Chris) Herndon made a catch last week and (Joe) Flacco is playing well," Flores continued. "(Mekhi) Becton came back. He's tough to handle over there."

The Dolphins Head Coach spoke about the defenders that he's noticed on film.

"Defensively, they're playing some young guys but they play hard," Flores said. "They're well coached. Neville Hewitt makes every tackle. This guy is all over the field. Harvey Langi, I've been impressed with him. Ashtyn Davis is a good, young safety. I like some of the things they're doing from what I see, just from my evaluation standpoint. I expect a very, very competitive game against a divisional opponent on the road."

What's On the Thanksgiving Table?

While Thursday is just another day in the NFL, players and coaches alike will find some time to indulge after a hard day's work. The big news of the week is that the Flores family is both a turkey AND ham family.