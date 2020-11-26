Top News: Happy Thanksgiving!

Jets Week

Jets week. The old cliché says the records are thrown out and the team who wants it more will find victory. There is no better evidence of how evenly-matched this rivalry that spans over 50 years is than the all-time series mark. With a win Sunday, the Dolphins will pull even at 55-up (with one tie).

"I think it's the advantage to the team who executes better. That's kind of my thought really on a week-to-week basis," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "I think a division game, I think they know us, we know them. I think the Jets have played some good, competitive football over the last few weeks and could easily have come out of a couple of those games with wins. I think they've got young guys who are playing hard and playing tough."

One of those young players is rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims. In four career games, Mims has produced at least 42 receiving yards in each game. He's averaging 16.7 yards per reception after producing 1,020 receiving yards at 15.7 yards per catch and 12 touchdowns his senior year at Baylor in 2019.

"I see speed. I see talent. I see hands," Flores said of Mims. "I see play-making ability. I see a good player."

The New York offense is scoring more points as players return from injury. After scoring 27 or more points just once in the first eight games, the Jets have scored 28 and 27 in their last two contests.

"Getting (Breshad) Perriman back helps and (Jamison) Crowder is a good player and (Chris) Herndon made a catch last week and (Joe) Flacco is playing well," Flores continued. "(Mekhi) Becton came back. He's tough to handle over there."

The Dolphins Head Coach spoke about the defenders that he's noticed on film.

"Defensively, they're playing some young guys but they play hard," Flores said. "They're well coached. Neville Hewitt makes every tackle. This guy is all over the field. Harvey Langi, I've been impressed with him. Ashtyn Davis is a good, young safety. I like some of the things they're doing from what I see, just from my evaluation standpoint. I expect a very, very competitive game against a divisional opponent on the road."

What's On the Thanksgiving Table?

While Thursday is just another day in the NFL, players and coaches alike will find some time to indulge after a hard day's work. The big news of the week is that the Flores family is both a turkey AND ham family.

"We're a turkey and ham family, so you'll see both on the table," Flores said. "My mom, this was her holiday, so she actually – I think Jenny (Flores' wife) stole a few of her recipes, so I still get a little taste of Mom's cooking for Thanksgiving. But yeah, we're a turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, greens; there's a lot on the table. There's always too much."

If Dolphins safety Bobby McCain were at the Flores household, he himself might try to intercept a little bit of both.

"I got dressing for sure," McCain said. "Collard greens, a little turkey, a little ham, a little bit of both. I'm not big on the yams. Some corn, green beans, warm rolls, butter rolls. That's about it. A nice Sprite. I've got to drink so much water, I'll get me a nice Sprite."

Others are planning on a low-key Thanksgiving Day.

"DeVante – ain't nothing going on at his house for Thanksgiving," Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker said. "I don't have nothing going on here."

During his bi-weekly Tuesday press conferences, Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile regularly fields questions about food. Whether it's Sunday dinners, cold cuts or the Thanksgiving feast, his Italian heritage comes out when talking food.

"Thanksgiving is – that's one of my favorite holidays, obviously," Campanile said. "So you've got to start with antipasto. You've got to have that before everything else. Then you've got to go with macaroni and then you go for the bird and all the Thanksgiving food after that. That's a New Jersey Thanksgiving, for sure. I think everybody does that."

Davis Activated, Thursday Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Matt Cole off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cole has been restored to the practice squad.

Dolphins

Running back Salvon Ahmed and offensive guard Solomon Kindley did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were limited participants at Thursday's Dolphins practice.

Jets

Offensive lineman George Fant, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and running back Frank Gore did not practice for the Jets on Thursday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, and wide receiver Breshad Perriman were limited at the Jets' Thursday practice.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Jets Week 12 injury report, click here.

