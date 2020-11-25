Dolphins Jets Week 12 Preview

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold both endure statistical drops offs when under duress this season. Flacco's passer rating under pressure is 63.5 while Darnold's is 60.1, according to PFF.

In the Week 6 shutout of the Jets, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah collected a career-high 10 quarterback pressures and brought Flacco down for sacks twice. Fellow defensive end Shaq Lawson picked up four quarterback pressures in that game.

Jets Scheme

The Jets offense ranks 32nd in scoring (14.9 points per game), total yards per game (268.6) and passing offense (170.0). Their 98.6 rushing yards per game is 26th in the NFL. Under Head Coach Adam Gase, New York operates out of 11 personnel 75.3 percent of the time. Only one other personnel grouping (12-personnel with 1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WR) has been called more than 10 times (90). Traditionally, 11-personnel is matched by nickel defense (five defensive backs), but the Dolphins multiplicity tends to throw a curveball into that equation.

"We do numerous different things. We're very multiple with our fronts," Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer said on Tuesday.

The aforementioned Tagovailoa's stats against the blitz are applicable against Gregg Williams' defense – he sends extra rushers at the 10th-highest rate in the NFL (30.9 percent). New York's pressure rate is 32nd in the NFL at 15.1 percent. Few teams batten down the hatches in the red zone like the Jets – their 52.2 percent red zone touchdowns allowed rate is fourth-best in the NFL.

The Jets defense is allowing 30.2 points per game this season, 31st in the NFL. They rank 28th in total defense (400.0 yards per game), 30th in passing (288.3) and 11th in run defense (111.7). New York lines up in nickel (five defensive backs) 80.0 percent of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Game Notes

The Jets lead the all-time series 55-54-1, but the Dolphins claimed victory in the lone postseason meeting between the two AFC East foes.

Tagovailoa is one of three rookie quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to not throw in interception in his first four career starts, joining Gardner Minshew (2019) and Dak Prescott (2016).

In his last 19 games (since Week 9, 2019), DeVante Parker is sixth in the NFL with 1,382 receiving yards in that span. His 10 receiving touchdowns since then are tied for 10th in the NFL.

Gesicki ranks eighth among NFL tight ends with 414 receiving yards. His 14.8 yards per reception is the highest in the NFL among tight ends (min. 15 receptions).

The Dolphins defense has a habit of limiting opposing offenses to some of their worst statistical days of the season. Miami held the Chargers to just 273 net yards in Week 10, forced four turnovers against the Rams in Week 8, and held the 49ers to 128 net passing yards in Week 5.

