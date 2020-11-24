Top News: Developing Offensive Consistency

"It's a combination," Gailey said of Miami's struggles Sunday. "Sometimes it's protection, sometimes it's holding the ball too long, sometimes it's guys not getting open. I have to do a better job of calling plays where he doesn't have to hold it."

Tagovailoa talked about an area he feels he can improve on postgame Sunday; a trait that he sees in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"Taking completions, it may seem like he's covered but you've just got to get completions," Tagovailoa said. "For me, a lot of the time I see guys who are covered, but they're not necessarily covered."

Gailey expanded on Tagovailoa's comment on Tuesday.

"If a guy's on the back hip of DeVante Parker, then he's not covered," Gailey said. "If they're on the back hip of another receiver they might be covered. I think it depends on the player, on the defensive back, I believe all of this comes with experience to be able to see that his guy is even but he's open, or this guy is even but he's not open."

In last week's win over the Chargers, Miami rushed for the second-highest total this season with 111 yards on the ground. Players and coaches talked about the emphasis on the running game but unfortunately, it didn't carry over to Sunday's loss in Denver. Gailey offered his thoughts on the Dolphins rushing attack.

"Some people just say they're going to put big people in there and not let you run it," he explained. "That's where we have to do a better job of countering that with the passing game. If they want to drop eight every time, they can take away a lot of the passing game. If they want to put big people up front they can take away your running game."

Secondary to None

The Dolphins perimeter cornerbacks as similar as they are different. Byron Jones and Xavien Howard play a physical brand of football with tremendous man-cover skills and premier tackling on the edge – evident by their combined 58.1 completion percentage allowed and four missed tackles on 44 attempts, per Pro Football Focus.