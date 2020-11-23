Top News: Consistent in Production and on the Highlight Reel

Kindley had to exit the game after 31 snaps after aggravating a foot injury.

"His foot bothered him during the game so obviously we pulled him," Flores said. "It's still early so we're still kind of in evaluation mode. He's going to get back as soon as he can. He's a tough kid."

Ted Karras reflected on the performance of the rookie offensive linemen by saying it wasn't just the rookies, it was the whole offense that has to play better.

"I think we all had a tough day yesterday as an offensive unit," Karras said. "These next (six) weeks here determine our fate for this season so we're very eager to turn the page. It's never a good feeling after a performance like that but we have another test here in six days so we're going to work hard to win this next one."

Flores asserted his belief – and the team's belief – in another rookie on Monday in Tagovailoa.

"This is clearly a very talented player. He's played well," Flores said. "He's a developing player. We have a lot of confidence in him. That's why he's the starter."

Flores further addressed the decision to make a change at quarterback.

"I'm always going to try to do what I feel is best for the team in a particular game and that's kind of how we felt yesterday," Flores said. "That's really it. We couldn't get into a rhythm the majority of the first three quarters. It became a two-score game so we stuck Fitz in there. We felt that was the best chance for us to win a ball game last night."

On the topic of the offensive line, the Dolphins placed tackle/guard Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

This Guy Again?

Xavien Howard's sixth interception of the season vaulted him into a tie for the league lead with New England's J.C. Jackson. His counterpart, Byron Jones, can hardly believe what he's seeing out of his teammate.

"You can't see my facial expression in the helmet but it's like 'this freaking guy again?' It's been really fun to play with him," Jones said.