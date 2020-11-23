Dolphins Rally Comes Up Short, Fall 20-13 in Denver

"This is Tua's team," Fitzpatrick said. "He's going to continue to get better and grow. My defined role right now is whatever 'Coach Flo' and the team needs out of me. That role changed today in trying to provide a spark but otherwise it's to support him and to help him grown and learn."

The game started with the same script Dolphins fans have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Xavien Howard stepped in front of a Drew Lock pass on the third play from scrimmage for his sixth interception of the season, tied for the league lead with New England's J.C. Jackson. The Dolphins would finish the ensuing drive with a 3-yard pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver DeVante Parker, helping Miami race out to a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Denver quickly regained control with a swarming pass rush and dominant ground game. After back-to-back false starts pushed the Broncos into a second-and-20, they converted and finished off an 11-play drive powered by 47 yards on the ground, including a 14-yard run by quarterback Drew Lock on third-and-13.

"It wasn't good enough," Flores said of the run defense. "We have to do a better job on the edge. We have to do a better job of tackling. We have to do a better job of fighting pressure with pressure. We started the game decently but they made adjustments and we have to make better adjustments and play better."

"Any time the backs run like that and we can't defend it, it puts a lot of stress on our defense," Van Ginkel said.

The two teams exchanged second-quarter field goals to set the Broncos up with a two-minute opportunity, but that didn't change their offensive approach. A 25-yard run by Melvin Gordon got the drive started and a 7-yard run set up kicker Brandon McManus to give Denver a three-point halftime lead.

Miami's defense showed its teeth coming out of the locker room with a stand on fourth-and-1 backed up to their own 14-yard-line. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis provided the initial surge before the calvary arrived to shut down the Gordon run. Linebacker Elandon Roberts was credited with the tackle amid a flurry of Dolphins defenders.

Another Broncos sack led to a quick three-and-out putting the Dolphins defense back on the field. After the game, Tagovailoa discussed the stalled drives of the offense and the decision to change quarterbacks.

"Whatever was going to be best for the team," Tagovailoa stated as he explained his reaction to the switch. "When I was in, we couldn't really get things going and coach felt like it was the best decision to put 'Fitz' in to try to give us a spark. If we were to win with Fitzpatrick in there, the locker room would be a lot different, everyone would be a lot happier. It just sucks to lose."