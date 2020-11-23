Inside the Numbers: Dolphins 13 Broncos 20

*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy registered two quarterback hits in the game in addition to four total tackles (one of which was a run stop). His two pressures were tied for the team lead with defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

Davis earned the highest PFF grade of the game for Miami and the best of his career at 89.6. He was disruptive with the two pressures, three total tackles and two run stops (including a run for no gain on fourth-and-1).

Prior to a 61-yard pass on the game's final play as Denver looked to drain the final four seconds off the game clock, cornerback Xavien Howard allowed just one reception on six targets for 15 yards. On the season, he's allowed only 51.8 percent of his targets to go complete and a passer rating against of 58.7 – second-best among cornerbacks with at least 40 pass targets. He also added three run stops in the game.

Cornerback Byron Jones allowed just 17 receiving yards on four pass targets. His yards per target average this season is just 7.47. Cornerback Nik Needham picked up his third and fourth pass breakups of the season and allowed only four of seven targets to be completed for 55 yards.