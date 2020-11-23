Inside the Numbers: Dolphins 13 Broncos 20

Every Monday, we'll go inside the numbers from the previous game. We'll take a look at the snap counts, cumulative team stats for the season and advanced metrics from a variety of analytics sites such as Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference.
Dolphins-Broncos
(These statistical rankings do not include the Week 11 Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
The Dolphins have forced a turnover in 16 consecutive games dating back to 2019. It's the longest active takeaway streak in the NFL.
Cornerback Xavien Howard's first-quarter interception gives him six on the season, tied for the most in the NFL with New England's J.C. Jackson. Howard leads the NFL with 18 interceptions over the past four seasons (2017-present).
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel forced his third fumble of the season. He has now given the Dolphins defense/special teams a takeaway opportunity or scored a touchdown in five of the last six games. In the Week 5 win over the 49ers, he forced a fumble as a result of a sack on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Two games later, he recorded the second-longest fumble return in franchise history with a 78-yard gallop against the Rams. In the win over the Cardinals, he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter and he blocked a punt last week against the Chargers.
Dolphins Offensive Rankings
Kicker Jason Sanders has quickly corrected course after his first miss of the season last week against the Chargers. Sanders hit two more field goals (53 and 47 yards) in Denver to give him three consecutive makes after breaking the franchise record with 22 fields without a miss over the last two seasons. His 22 made field goals this season are tied for the third-most in the NFL and his 95.7 field goal percentage is second (min. 15 attempts). His six field goals from 50-plus yards and his 14 field goals made from 40-plus yards are both tied for most in the NFL.
Miami's 14.3 yards per punt return is best in the NFL. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant maintained his perch atop the punt return leaderboard. His 300 yards give him a 71-yard cushion on the second place return man (Pittsburgh's Ray-Ray McCloud).
Punter Matt Haack is seventh in the NFL in net punt yards (43.3). His 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line rank fifth in the league.
The Dolphins committed five penalties for 50 yards on Sunday, bringing their season totals to 46 fouls and 390 penalty yards assessed. Both are fourth-fewest in the NFL.
Dolphins Defensive Rankings
Offense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Tua Tagovailoa
|44 (68%)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|21 (32%)
|RB Salvon Ahmed
|43 (66%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|17 (26%)
|RB Matt Breida
|7 (11%)
|WR DeVante Parker
|63 (97%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|55 (85%)
|WR/RB Malcolm Perry
|51 (78%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|12 (18%)
|WR Antonio Callaway
|8 (12%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|43 (66%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|13 (20%)
|TE Adam Shaheen
|13 (20%)
|OL Austin Jackson
|65 (100%)
|OL Ereck Flowers
|65 (100%)
|OL Ted Karras
|65 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|65 (100%)
|OL Robert Hunt
|34 (52%)
|OL Solomon Kindley
|31 (48%)
*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted
On throws without the presence of pressure Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 8-of-12 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, good for a 108.3 passer rating. He also threw the touchdown pass against a Denver blitz, the fourth of his six touchdowns this season to come against an extra rusher.
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had success when the Broncos didn't blitz. He was 11-for-15 with 111 yards against four or fewer rushers.
Though he doesn't qualify for the leaderboard in passer rating, Tagovailoa's 100.1 mark in that category would rank 12th in the NFL.
Running back Salvon Ahmed led the team in rushing for the third straight game. He popped his fourth 10-plus-yard run of the season and averaged 2.25 yards after contact. He also caught five of his six pass targets for 31 yards.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker caught six of his eight targets for 61 yards. Five of his six receptions moved the chains and he has 523 receiving yards this season.
Tight end Mike Gesicki caught four of his five pass targets for 43 yards. His 414 receiving yards are eighth among NFL tight ends.
Center Ted Karras didn't allow any quarterback pressures Sunday. That's his fifth game without a quarterback pressure allowed and his six pressures allowed this season on 378 pass-blocking snaps is the sixth-best mark among all NFL centers at a 1.6 percent pressure allowed rate.
Defense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DT Zach Sieler
|54 (83%)
|DT Raekwon Davis
|49 (75%)
|DT Benito Jones
|12 (18%)
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|49 (75%)
|DE Shaq Lawson
|43 (66%)
|DE Jason Strowbridge
|16 (25%)
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|59 (91%)
|LB Elandon Roberts
|50 (77%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|45 (69%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|20 (31%)
|LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
|6 (9%)
|LB Calvin Munson
|1 (2%)
|CB Byron Jones
|64 (98%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|65 (95%)
|CB Nik Needham
|30 (46%)
|CB Jamal Perry
|10 (15%)
|CB Noah Igbinoghene
|2 (3%)
|S Bobby McCain
|64 (98%)
|S Eric Rowe
|59 (91%)
|S Brandon Jones
|19 (29%)
|S Kavon Frazier
|1 (2%)
*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy registered two quarterback hits in the game in addition to four total tackles (one of which was a run stop). His two pressures were tied for the team lead with defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
Davis earned the highest PFF grade of the game for Miami and the best of his career at 89.6. He was disruptive with the two pressures, three total tackles and two run stops (including a run for no gain on fourth-and-1).
Prior to a 61-yard pass on the game's final play as Denver looked to drain the final four seconds off the game clock, cornerback Xavien Howard allowed just one reception on six targets for 15 yards. On the season, he's allowed only 51.8 percent of his targets to go complete and a passer rating against of 58.7 – second-best among cornerbacks with at least 40 pass targets. He also added three run stops in the game.
Cornerback Byron Jones allowed just 17 receiving yards on four pass targets. His yards per target average this season is just 7.47. Cornerback Nik Needham picked up his third and fourth pass breakups of the season and allowed only four of seven targets to be completed for 55 yards.
Safety Eric Rowe collected 10 total tackles and surrendered just 5.1 yards per pass target. On the season, he's allowed just 5.28 yards per target, second among all safeties with at least 10 targets in coverage. Five of his tackles were run stops within two yards of the line of scrimmage, bringing his total to 15 for the season.