Howard Nabs Sixth Interception, Tie for League Lead

Nov 22, 2020 at 08:11 PM
With his sixth interception this season, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is now tied for the league lead with New England's J.C. Jackson. Stepping in front of a first-quarter pass from Drew Lock, Howard snagged his 18th interception in his last 32 games played. Since 2017, he leads the league in that category.

The interception helped Miami race out to yet another fast start as the Dolphins paid off the takeaway with a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver DeVante Parker. The touchdown gave the Dolphins 56 points off turnovers in the last four games.

Howard's game was more than just the interception. He was targeted four times in the first half without allowing a completion. He also added a pass breakup to go along with the turnover.

The interception gives Miami a takeaway in 16 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the NFL. Howard allowed just 16 yards on six pass targets prior to Lock's last second heave in an effort to run the clock out.

