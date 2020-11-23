The Blitz: Resilient Group

They Said It

"This is a resilient group," Flores said. Things looked bleak there on the goal line, we make a play, we get on the 1-yard line, we start to make a drive, we put it into the end zone and we get an opportunity to punch it in and perhaps tie the game there."

That was Flores' message postgame after linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel forced a fumble to keep Miami's hopes alive. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was one yard away from putting Denver up by two touchdowns when Van Ginkel joined a trio of Dolphins (safeties Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe and linebacker Elandon Roberts) to fight to the very end. Van Ginkel punched the ball out and gave the Miami offense one more chance to go tie the game.

"I was off the edge and I came back; I saw that there was a couple of guys on him, and he was about to score," Van Ginkel said. "I just wanted to do everything I could do to get the ball out and give us a chance."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins made a quarterback change in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss in Denver. Postgame, Brian Flores and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the end of the game and the decision with what lies ahead. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more.

"It's very clear this is Tua's team," Fitzpatrick said. "Tua is going to continue to get better and grow."

Later, Fitzpatrick added: "There is no controversy. It's his team and he's going to continue to lead the team. We just have to all pull in the right direction."