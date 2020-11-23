The Blitz: Resilient Group

November 23, 2020
The Dolphins' fourth-quarter comeback effort came up short as they suffered their first loss since October 4 against the Seahawks. With things looking "bleak" late, as Head Coach Brian Flores stated, his team showed their mettle late in the game in Denver. It's another week and another chance to get better.
Injury Report
They Said It
"This is a resilient group," Flores said. Things looked bleak there on the goal line, we make a play, we get on the 1-yard line, we start to make a drive, we put it into the end zone and we get an opportunity to punch it in and perhaps tie the game there."
That was Flores' message postgame after linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel forced a fumble to keep Miami's hopes alive. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was one yard away from putting Denver up by two touchdowns when Van Ginkel joined a trio of Dolphins (safeties Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe and linebacker Elandon Roberts) to fight to the very end. Van Ginkel punched the ball out and gave the Miami offense one more chance to go tie the game.
"I was off the edge and I came back; I saw that there was a couple of guys on him, and he was about to score," Van Ginkel said. "I just wanted to do everything I could do to get the ball out and give us a chance."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins made a quarterback change in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss in Denver. Postgame, Brian Flores and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the end of the game and the decision with what lies ahead. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more.
"It's very clear this is Tua's team," Fitzpatrick said. "Tua is going to continue to get better and grow."
Later, Fitzpatrick added: "There is no controversy. It's his team and he's going to continue to lead the team. We just have to all pull in the right direction."
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 23, 2003 -- In a Sunday night game against Washington at Pro Player Stadium, the Dolphins don orange jerseys in a 24-23 win over the Redskins. It is the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins have worn a jersey color other than white or aqua.
Stat of the Day
Andrew Van Ginkel forced a fumble at the 1-yard line Sunday preventing a Broncos touchdown in the fourth quarter. Van Ginkel has now given the Dolphins defense/special teams a takeaway opportunity or scored a touchdown in five of the last six games. In the Week 5 win over the 49ers, he forced a fumble as a result of a sack on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Two games later, he recorded the second-longest fumble return in franchise history with a 78-yard gallop against the Rams. In the win over the Cardinals, he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter and he blocked a punt last week against the Chargers.
