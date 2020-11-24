The Blitz: Perimeter Playmakers

Nov 24, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

November 24, 2020

Sunday's result left a sour taste in the mouth of the Miami Dolphins. Center Ted Karras said it best at his Monday media availability.

"We did the corrections today and it's never a good feeling after a performance like that, but we've got another test here in six days so we're moving on and working hard to win this next one," Karras said.

So buck up, Dolphins fans! It's Jets Week!

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Injury Report

The Dolphins have placed guard/tackle Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The first injury report for Dolphins-Jets will be available Wednesday afternoon.

They Said It

The Dolphins signed Byron Jones this offseason to help execute Head Coach Brian Flores' and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer's scheme. Physical, sure-tackling players on the edge with exceptional man coverage skills frees up the many rushes and looks up front for the Miami Dolphins.

So far, money well spent. On the year, Jones and Howard have been targeted 96 times. The results: 59.1 completion percentage and an opposing passer rating of 75.1.

During his Monday media availability, Jones marveled at Howard's ability to find the football.

"I just think it's cool to look over to his side and see him get so many damn interceptions," Jones said. "It's really amazing how he's so attracted to the ball and he really makes every play that comes to his side. Being a part of a defense that makes so many turnovers, and seeing individual players do that on a weekly basis – it's funny, you can't see my facial expression in the helmet but I'm like, 'this freaking guy again?'"

Around the Beat

Howard's interceptions don't just fill up the stat sheet, they have a way of dramatically changing the game. After his big interception in Week 10 against the Chargers helped Miami create a two-score lead, Howard's sixth interception put the Dolphins in scoring range against the Broncos.

ESPN's Cam Wolfe writes about the bad idea of testing Xavien Howard.

One day opposing quarterbacks are going to stop throwing Xavien Howard's way, but the Miami Dolphins cornerback is happy that day hasn't come yet.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

November 24, 1986 - The New York Jets enter the Orange Bowl with a nine-game winning streak and the league's best record at 10-1. They leave with a 45-3 loss as Lorenzo Hampton rushes for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries (7.8 average) including a 54-yard scamper to pay dirt. Hampton's 100 yards snap a streak of 36 regular-season games (41 overall) for Miami without a 100-yard rusher. Marino completes a personal-high 80.6 percent of his passes (29 of 36) for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Stat of the Day

Xavien Howard was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and he's outpacing that remarkable season in 2020. In addition to a league-leading six interceptions, he's allowed only 51.8 percent of his targets to go completed and a passer rating against of 58.7. The passer rating mark is second-best among cornerbacks with at least 40 pass targets.

Content on Tap

The Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield is back. We'll take a look at the tape from Sunday's loss in Denver, update you on the latest numbers, rankings and individual stats and hear from Dolphins coordinators and assistant coaches.

As always, we'll recap the coordinators and defensive assistants' media from Tuesday morning in our daily Top News story.

Plus, Tuesday marks the return of Dolphins Today as we get you caught up on the latest from Davie on MiamiDolphins.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Finally, don't miss what Seth and O.J. are calling the best episode of The Fish Tank yet. Davone Bess dives in for this edition.

Advertising