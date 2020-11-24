The Blitz: Perimeter Playmakers

They Said It

The Dolphins signed Byron Jones this offseason to help execute Head Coach Brian Flores' and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer's scheme. Physical, sure-tackling players on the edge with exceptional man coverage skills frees up the many rushes and looks up front for the Miami Dolphins.

So far, money well spent. On the year, Jones and Howard have been targeted 96 times. The results: 59.1 completion percentage and an opposing passer rating of 75.1.

During his Monday media availability, Jones marveled at Howard's ability to find the football.

"I just think it's cool to look over to his side and see him get so many damn interceptions," Jones said. "It's really amazing how he's so attracted to the ball and he really makes every play that comes to his side. Being a part of a defense that makes so many turnovers, and seeing individual players do that on a weekly basis – it's funny, you can't see my facial expression in the helmet but I'm like, 'this freaking guy again?'"

Around the Beat

Howard's interceptions don't just fill up the stat sheet, they have a way of dramatically changing the game. After his big interception in Week 10 against the Chargers helped Miami create a two-score lead, Howard's sixth interception put the Dolphins in scoring range against the Broncos.

ESPN's Cam Wolfe writes about the bad idea of testing Xavien Howard.

One day opposing quarterbacks are going to stop throwing Xavien Howard's way, but the Miami Dolphins cornerback is happy that day hasn't come yet.