Dolphins Chiefs Week 14 Preview

Picking Your Poison

Strength-on-strength provides the surging Dolphins defense with its biggest test of the season. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with eight interceptions and a 49.3 passer rating allowed. While Howard has been targeted a team-high 71 times, Byron Jones has 48 passes head his way with consistently tight coverage. He's forced incomplete third-down passes when targeted eight times this season.

Nik Needham's transition inside had been a fruitful one for Miami. Against Cooper Kupp of the Rams, Keenan Allen of the Chargers, Jamison Crowder of the Jets and Tyler Boyd of the Bengals, Needham collectively posted a stat line of eight receptions on 14 targets for 86 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Now, the opposition. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is third in the NFL with 1,079 receiving yards. Travis Kelce doesn't just lead his tight ends in receiving; his 1,114 yards are second in the league regardless of position. Together, they've scored 21 touchdowns and moved the chains 108 times – both tops among all NFL pass-catching duos. Mecole Hardman averages 15.0 yards per reception (leads the team) and Sammy Watkins catches 69 percent of his targets.

Then there's Mahomes. No play is ever dead. Each snap is an opportunity to score, and he is almost impervious to a bad game. Just nine of his 43 NFL starts resulted in a passer rating below 90.0. Only three of those games produced a rating below 80.0. He's thrown for 107 career touchdowns and 20 interceptions with a 110.3 passer rating.

If Miami's stout secondary can match that firepower, the battle wages on with the ground game. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is 11th in the league with 692 rushing yards and factors into the passing game with 926 yards from scrimmage. He's 13th in yards after contact average at 3.06 (min. 100 attempts). A few spots below Edwards-Helaire with 2.96 average yards after contact is Le'Veon Bell. Nobody had more rushing yards in 2016-2017 than Bell's 2,559 yards on the ground (then with the Steelers).

Get your popcorn ready.

Keeping Up with Kansas City

Containing the Chiefs high-powered offense is one of the most-difficult chores in the NFL. If winning in the red zone is the best path to victory, an efficient, third-down-converting offense is not far behind. Since Mahomes took the reins in 2018, opposing offenses converted 52-of-105 third down opportunities (49.5 percent) in the Chiefs' nine regular season losses.

The Dolphins found an offensive rhythm in the second half of the game Sunday. Tagovailoa's ability to distribute the football to a multitude of targets like wide receivers DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Myles Gaskin will go a long way towards sustaining drives and keeping Mahomes' red-hot offense off the field.

Sunday against the Bengals, Tagovailoa found eight different targets with five players producing at least 35 yards of offense. On the season, 19 different Dolphins have caught passes.