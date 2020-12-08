Top News: Up Tempo Attack and Moving the Defense with Body Position

Gailey was asked about that breakdown during his Tuesday press conference.

"I think he's learning every day about how to do that," Gailey said. "In college you look one way and you turn back and you throw and you can be kind of definitive about it. You have to be a lot more subtle here. Those defenders have seen a lot of things if they're not rookies. I think he's learning the subtleties of looking with his eyes or moving his shoulders instead of moving his eyes."

One way Gailey is helping make the post-snap picture more defined for his young quarterback is the utilization of empty packages (no running back alongside the quarterback in the backfield).

"It defines rushers. People have to go out and cover those guys ,so it defines who's rushing," Gailey said about going empty. "That means if they bring one more than you have blockers, then you have to be able to get rid of it … We feel like it gives him an opportunity to see where the rushers come from and where the matchups are. You can see who's on who."

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Tagovailoa completed 9-of-10 passes for 106 yards working out of empty packages. On the season, the rookie is completing 85 percent of his passes (17-of-20) from empty looks.

As the development of Tagovailoa continues, Miami is 4-1 in his starts. He's one of three quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era (Dak Prescott in 2016 and Kyle Allen in 2018-2019) to post a zero in the interception column through their first five career starts (min. 100 attempts). His 99.4 passer rating is 11th in the NFL and best among the rookie quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa is nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week. Fans can cast their votes now.

The Dolphins' efficient offense pairs well with swarming special teams units and dominant defense. The common thread across the entire 53-man roster is a unified, selfless approach. Dolphins Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark talked about the defense's no-questions-asked mindset when it comes to fulfilling each role within the game plan.

"That kind of goes across the whole defense in terms of guys that are selfless," Clark said. "It may be their week to make the play, or the scheme calls for them to take on a double team. It's a credit to those guys and how selfless they are within the scheme. It allows Josh (Boyer) to call different things and be multiple and versatile."

Few players embody and perpetuate that mindset like cornerback Byron Jones. Earlier this season, Jones discussed the systemic approach under Head Coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier that has resulted in a roster full of selfless players.

"I think they do a good job of finding those types of players through recruiting, free agency," Jones said. "It's getting the right guys and having a coaching staff that understands matchups and putting guys in the right position to succeed."

Just as the coaching staff puts players in a position to succeed, Jones' lockdown coverage on one side of the field is forcing quarterbacks to test the NFL's leader in interceptions in Xavien Howard.