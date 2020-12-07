Top News: The NFL's Third-Youngest Team is Ahead of Schedule

Sunday's win marked the second time the Miami offensive line prevented Tagovailoa from taking a sack (Week 10 vs. the Chargers). It's the first time since 2017 that the Dolphins played two games without a quarterback sack allowed.

"I'm proud of those three rookies, they've played really well," Dolphins center Ted Karras said. "A lot of talent up front. It's fun to play with those guys and watch them grow, and to get better myself."

"Not every day -- especially as a rookie speaking from experience -- is going to be your best day," Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin said. "One day you feel like you need to be on your stuff more and maybe you have a bad couple of practices and whatnot. As the year has gone on, these guys have been getting more confident. Being able to do their jobs the best they can is kind of eye-opening."

Tagovailoa's prowess with the quick-twitch movement and hairpin trigger release certainly plays into the Dolphins ability to keep him upright. The rookie's average snap-to-release time is the seventh-quickest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. On the season, when defenses bring more than four rushers, Tagovailoa is 34-for-59 with 333 passing yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 101.9 passer rating.

"I know we've played a lot of rookies. Honestly I wasn't sure the exact number until you mentioned, so if we've started 10, then it's a good thing," Flores said. "They've earned that opportunity. I think a lot of these guys are playing well and we're counting on them."

That's just the offense. The second-ranked scoring defense in football (17.7 points per game) and best in the league at preventing third-down conversions (32.2 percent) has a pair of rookies who have combined for 641 snaps in second-round pick defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and third-round safety Brandon Jones.

Davis was averaging 18.4 snaps per game through the first five of his career. Per PFF, he produced two quarterback pressures and two run stops (run down tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) in those games. Since, he's averaging 37.0 snaps per game with six quarterback pressures and 12 run stops. He's been the team's highest-graded player on PFF two times in that span.

"Every experience they've had on the field has been a good one," Flores said. "Whether they've played well or didn't play well, each one of those experiences is good for them and are opportunities for them to learn, grow, and if it went well, then they take that and say, 'hey, well, whatever my process was to get that result, let's stick with that and build on that.' And whatever the process was, if it was a bad result, then they know they have to change that. That's life in the National Football League and honestly that's life, period."

The curve for Jones has been similar. His snap count hasn't changed drastically, but all five of his quarterback pressures have come since Week 6 (including his lone sack) and eight of his 12 run stops occurred during that span.

The NFL's third-youngest team enjoys poking fun at the old guard of the defense in linebacker Kyle Van Noy. At the ripe age of 29, Van Noy is the most experienced player on the Miami defense, and he showed the young pups what he's capable of on Sunday.

Peter King highlighted Van Noy as one of his Defensive Players of the Week in his Football Morning in America story.