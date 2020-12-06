Dolphins Defense Intercepts Two and Records Six Sacks in 19-7 Win Over Bengals

"You know throughout the week, he worked hard to make a play on Sunday and we just feed off that," defensive end Shaq Lawson said. "People were feeding off Kyle (Van Noy), (Emmanuel) Ogbah, Christian (Wilkins). Christian is the one that gets us going. I'm part of that too but Christian, it's been different having him back. The energy level is different with that guy."

"I think we did a better job in the second half of bringing more energy," Van Noy said. "The offense got it rolling and we picked it up. We just have to do a better job of coming out of the gate a little better."

With a more explosive and efficient offensive attack, Miami ripped off the final 19 points in the game to get to 8-4 – the best mark through 12 games for the franchise since 2003.

"I think Chan and the offensive staff made that adjustment," Flores said. "We just wanted to pick up the pace a little bit. It was efficient and we got some production out of it so we stayed with it. That's hard to deal with defensively. We were able to make some good throws and good runs … That was the thought at halftime and we were able to execute."

Trailing at halftime, the Dolphins came out of the locker room with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 3:25 of game time off the clock. Tagovailoa completed five of six passes for 76 yards and the touchdown to Mike Gesicki to take a 13-7 lead, one Miami would not relinquish.

On the drive, the Dolphins offense opted for an up-tempo attack to get into the end zone for the first time, prompting Gailey to go right back to the no-huddle approach on the following series. The offense stalled inside the 5-yard line as Jason Sanders put one of his four field goals through the uprights. He's now 28-for-29 on the season.