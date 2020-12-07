Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 19 Bengals 7

*advanced metrics are from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 4-1 in his first five starts without throwing an interception. He tied the franchise record for most consecutive starts without an interception, regardless of experience (Jay Fiedler, 2000). He's the third NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not throw an interception in his first five starts (minimum 100 attempts), joining Dak Prescott (2016) and Kyle Allen (2018-2019). Nobody has gone without an interception through their first six career starts.

His 26 completions Sunday tied a rookie Dolphins record (Ryan Tannehill 2012) and his 99.4 passer rating is 11th in the NFL and best among rookie signal-callers.

Tagovailoa made the Bengals pay for blitzing. He was 12-for-18 with 127 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. On the season, he's 34-for-59 with 333 passing yards and five touchdowns and a 101.9 passer rating against an extra rusher.

Running back Myles Gaskin ripped off 90 rushing yards at 4.3 yards per attempt. He added 51 receiving yards (39 after the catch) to set the season-high for Miami with 141 yards from scrimmage – also a career-high for Gaskin.

Tight end Mike Gesicki caught nine of 10 targets for 88 yards in Sunday's win. The nine receptions were the most by a Miami tight end since Randy McMichael in 2004. Gesicki's 537 receiving yards are fourth among all tight ends in the NFL and his 13.8 yards per reception ranks third (min. 15 receptions). He caught two of three targets for 37 yards and two first downs against Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III, the top-graded safety on PFF.

Gesicki's four receiving touchdowns are tied for ninth among NFL tight ends and his nine touchdowns since Week 13 of 2019 are tied for third among his position-mates over that span.

Rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden caught all four of his pass targets for 41 yards and a pair of first downs. He also added one rush for 11 yards.

Miami found some running room off both edges. With six carries off both ends, Miami posted 51 rushing yards when going wide (8.5 yards per rush). Rookie right tackle Robert Hunt posted a game-high 82.2 run-blocking grade.