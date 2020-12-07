The Blitz: Shaq Lawson Loves His Teammates

They Said It

Lawson signed with the Dolphins on the first day of free agency back in March. The Dolphins knew they were getting a physical, strong edge who could defend the run and rush the quarterback. He did a little bit of both on Sunday, but he wanted to talk about a pair of his teammates.

"He gets one every week," Lawson said of Howard's league-leading eighth interception. "I have never witnessed nothing like that. I mean, I've played with good cornerbacks, don't get me wrong … but to see a guy get a pick almost every week, it's incredible, man. It's incredible, man."

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins almost picked up his first defensive touchdown (he scored on a pass reception against the Bengals last year) when he returned an Emmanuel Ogbah forced fumble back for six. The play was reviewed and overturned, but Wilkins continues to find ways to make this team better – both on the field and off.

"People are feeding off Kyle (Van Noy), (Emmanuel) Ogbah, Christian (Wilkins)," Lawson said. "Christian is the reason why – like his energy and juice. I know I be part of that too, but Christian, it's been different since we've been having him back than before he was missing. You know, the energy level is a lot different having that guy."

Around the Beat

Asked about the final four games as his post-game press conference, tight end Mike Gesicki said he's only concerned with the drive home – the next thing.

"We're focused on like the drive home right now, like that's it," Gesicki said. "Like literally the next thing right in front of you."

Lawson, when asked about the stretch run, acknowledge the importance of mindset and approach at this critical stage. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic has the story on that mindset, and how Head Coach Brian Flores is pushing the right buttons with this Miami team.

"December is the most important football," Lawson said. "It is. It takes care of all the other months. So that's what's been going through my mind. … This is December football. We've got to play our best ball. There's no room for errors and things like that. That's our mindset, and that's what we've got to approach throughout the rest of the season."