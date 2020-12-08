The Blitz: Van Noy's Three Piece

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 8, 2013 – Playing in front of a snowy backdrop in Pittsburgh, the Dolphins avoid disaster on the game's final play with a 34-28 win over the Steelers. Three Ryan Tannehill touchdown passes and a 105-yard rushing performance from running back Daniel Thomas helps Miami build a six-point lead with only two seconds remaining. Then, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught the fifth lateral on the final play of the game at his own 33-yard-line before racing 67 yards to the end zone. However, Brown barely stepped out at the 12-yard-line to preserve the Dolphins victory.

Stat of the Day

Van Noy's career-day wasn't exclusive to sacking the Bengals quarterback. He became the second player in the NFL this season to record five tackles for a loss and the first Miami Dolphin to do it since at least 2008.

Content on Tap

Drive Time with Travis Wingfield is back for an in-depth look at the Dolphins Week 13 win over the Bengals. We'll take a deep dive into the numbers, snap counts and team rankings through the first 12 games of the season in addition to a full break down of the all-22.