The Blitz: Van Noy's Three Piece

December 8, 2020
The Dolphins defense tied for 10th is sacks (31), second in scoring (17.7 points per game allowed), third in takeaways (21) and best in the NFL in preventing third-down conversions (32.2 percent). A blend of rookies and veterans, with Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer pushing all the right buttons, have helped the Dolphins to an 8-4 mark through the first 12 games of the season.
Sunday, linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted a career-high three sacks, all three coming on third-down plays. We'll revisit Van Noy's big day and the premonition he had in advance of his monster game.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The first injury report for the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 14 game will be available Wednesday.
They Said It
As you'll see down the page in the 'Dolphins On Social' category, Van Noy called his shot for three sacks Sunday. Dolphins safety Eric Rowe complimented Van Noy for the premonition and the production.
"He spoke it to existence. He called out three; he got three. So, that's good for him," Rowe said."
He's more than a fortune teller for his own sack production – he's a calming presence on the Dolphins young defense.
"He provides leadership, experience … when he's on the field, he's confident about whatever call or check we need to make within the scheme," Rowe said. "Having that security on the defense … it kind of puts everybody at ease. … Little stuff like that. He's a really important piece to the defense."
Around the Beat
After his career-high nine catches on Sunday, Mike Gesicki is near the top of the leaderboard in several categories among his fellow NFL tight ends. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote about Gesicki's highlight reel and the trajectory of his career three years in.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
December 8, 2013 – Playing in front of a snowy backdrop in Pittsburgh, the Dolphins avoid disaster on the game's final play with a 34-28 win over the Steelers. Three Ryan Tannehill touchdown passes and a 105-yard rushing performance from running back Daniel Thomas helps Miami build a six-point lead with only two seconds remaining. Then, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught the fifth lateral on the final play of the game at his own 33-yard-line before racing 67 yards to the end zone. However, Brown barely stepped out at the 12-yard-line to preserve the Dolphins victory.
Stat of the Day
Van Noy's career-day wasn't exclusive to sacking the Bengals quarterback. He became the second player in the NFL this season to record five tackles for a loss and the first Miami Dolphin to do it since at least 2008.
Content on Tap
Drive Time with Travis Wingfield is back for an in-depth look at the Dolphins Week 13 win over the Bengals. We'll take a deep dive into the numbers, snap counts and team rankings through the first 12 games of the season in addition to a full break down of the all-22.
Plus, Dolphins Coordinators and assistant coaches will speak to the media today. We'll cover the highlights on Drive Time as well as the daily Top News story on MiamiDolphins.com. While there, you can find Dolphins Today, which is also available on the team's YouTube channel.