Top News: Dolphins Coaches on Player Development, Identity of Each Unit

Marshall talks about a pair of rookies, but finishes with the continued development of a veteran like Ereck Flowers, a player who experienced a career renaissance when he kicked inside to guard from tackle last year in Washington.

"And that's with Austin; but it's no different than Rob (Hunt) or Ereck Flowers for that matter," Marshall continued.

Take DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. A sixth-year wide receiver who has produced 60 percent (six out of 10) of his 100-yard performances in his last 18 games and a third-year tight end who, for the second straight year, has doubled the yardage output of his rookie season in 2018.

Both players developed beyond the body of work from those initial seasons and now uphold reputations as key cogs in a Dolphins offense that is scoring more points per game than it has in two decades. It's not just Gesicki in Tight Ends Coach George Godsey's room that appreciates the process of stacking days of improvement together.

"I think all those tight ends will tell you that they have not reached their ceiling," Godsey said of Gesicki, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe.

The rookie season that saw Gesicki produce 22 receptions for 202 receiving yards without a touchdown was a learning moment. Invaluable experience. A teachable year of development that would help mold Gesicki into the current leader among all tight ends in yards per reception (15.0) and the fourth-highest touchdown producer (8) at the position since Week 13 of last season.

"The releases, I think that's always evolving as a route-runner, because you go against different guys," Godsey said of Gesicki's refined route-running. "You're presented defensive linemen to get around when you're attached or in-line. When you're in the slot, it may be different player than a corner outside playing you … All of those change based on the person you're going against. That's what's so fun about this, is each week there's new variables and it's a challenge."

Gesicki and Parker are far from the only veteran Dolphins experiencing something of a career resurgence in their prime years. Both Dolphins safeties (Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe) flipped from cornerback to their new spots and both rank in the top 10 of several categories among their position group (completion percentage, tackle efficiency, deep passing numbers), per Pro Football Focus.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has already best his career-highs in several categories after spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City and Cleveland.

In between established veterans and first-year players are the guys who are attempting to find their niche in that second year. Guys like cornerback Nik Needham, defensive tackle Zach Sieler and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Needham went from passer rating allowed of 117.2 as a rookie to 82.5 this season. Sieler was waived by the Ravens last December and signed a contract extension cashing in on an 11-game stretch with 19 quarterback pressures and 22 run stops – both far-and-away career highs. Van Ginkel has three forced fumbles, scored a 78-yard touchdown on a fumble return, blocked a punt and disrupted the quarterback to the tune of 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Under Flores and his coaching staff, incremental improvement from week-to-week, year-to-year, is evident all over the roster.