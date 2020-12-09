The Blitz: Van Noy Wins Defensive Player of the Week

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 9, 2002 - In a 27-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in a Monday night game at Pro Player Stadium, Ricky Williams becomes just the third player (fourth time) in NFL history to amass back-to-back 200-yard rushing games, as he runs for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He joins Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson (1973, 1976) and Earl Campbell (1980) as the only players to achieve this feat. His two-game rushing total of 444 yards is the fourth-most in NFL annals, while his 587 yards over the three-game span is third-most in league history. In the process, he breaks his own club record with his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance. It also represents his fourth straight game with a pair of rushing scores.

Stat of the Day

As Wilkins eats up double teams and sets picks as a pass rusher, he's also one of the game's most productive run-defending defensive tackles. Per ESPN's Run Stop Win Rate statistic, Wilkins ranks sixth among his position-mates with a 42 percent RSWR.

Know the Chiefs

Monday, Nick Mullens made his 14th start for the San Francisco 49ers. The ESPN broadcast displayed a graphic showcasing Mullens' 3,610 passing yards through his first 13 starts, which is good for third-most in NFL history.

As he does in many statistical categories, Mahomes stood atop this one. His 4,207 yards are 415 yards clear of the second-place quarterback in this stat – former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Content on Tap

