Dolphins Broncos Week 11 Preview

The Denver offense is loaded with playmakers at the skill positions. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have a combined 852 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy leads Denver with 552 receiving yards at 16.2 yards per receptions and tight end Noah Fant is catching 66 percent of his targets for 367 receiving yards.

Since Week 5 (the start of Miami's five-game winning streak) the Dolphins defense is first in Total QBR against (36.0), points per game allowed (17.2) and is second in quarterback pressures (86) and completion percentage allowed (57.0 percent).

More Broncos Personnel

Now in his fourth year, left tackle Garrett Bolles is gaining some serious traction. He hasn't allowed a sack and has surrendered only eight quarterback pressures on the season, per PFF. Three different tackles have started games at right tackle, the predominant position that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah rushes against.

Monday, Fangio declared defensive tackle Shelby Harris out for the game. He leads Denver interior linemen in quarterback pressures (20) and run stops (17).

Linebacker Alexander Johnson has the second most snaps (623) on the Denver defense and has nearly double the next closest defender in run stops with 40. He's amassed 76 tackles on the season, 11th-most in the NFL.

The player second in run stops, also the leader in snaps played with 629, is free safety Justin Simmons. The fifth-year safety is putting together another fantastic season with three interceptions, five passes defensed, 58 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

One of Denver's top corners has been Bryce Callahan. A jack of all trades, Callahan has 316 snaps at perimeter corner, 186 in the slot and 50 in the box, per PFF. He's holding opposing quarterbacks to a 54.8 completion percentage and just 4.24 yards per target.

Broncos Scheme

The Denver offense ranks 28th in points per game (20.7) and 26th in total offense with 334.0 yards per game. Their 106.6 rushing yards per game ranks 19th and the 227.4 passing yards per game is 23rd in the NFL.

Last week, we highlighted the Chargers' penchant for running 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. Denver's 417 snaps from that grouping is the seventh-most in the NFL. Miami utilized five defensive backs for at least 49 snaps to combat the Chargers' three wide receiver looks and brought the third safety (Brandon Jones) onto the field for 26 snaps. Denver's next most-frequent package is 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), which they run 17.3 percent of the time compared to the 70.1 percent rate of 11-personnel.

Miami went from facing a top-five blitz rate team in the Cardinals to the least-frequent blitzing team in the Chargers. Now, they'll see a middle-of-the-road blitzing defense – Denver brings an extra rusher on 29.0 percent of their snaps, 18th-most in the NFL. Fangio's rush scheme is working well. They have the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 25.9 percent, per Pro Football Reference.

The Broncos defense ranks 27th in scoring (28.2 points allowed per game) and 17th in total defense with 360.0 yards allowed per game. The 128.8 rushing yards allowed per game by the Denver defense ranks 23rd and the 231.2 passing yards allowed per game ranks 14th in the NFL.

Game Notes

The Dolphins are in search of the franchise's first 7-3 start to a season since 2001. They have raced out to early leads frequently over the five-game winning streak.

Miami's +74 point differential at half time is best in the NFL. With nine first-half takeaways, and just 9.9 first-half points allowed per game, the Dolphins are fourth in the NFL in both departments. Offensively, Miami is second in first-half scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game. They've scored at least 17 points in the first half of five consecutive games for the first time since at least 2000.

The Dolphins are 12-6-1 all time against the Broncos and the last victory in Denver occurred in 2008. The last meeting between the two teams was in 2017, a 35-9 Dolphins win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Postgame Coverage