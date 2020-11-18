The Blitz: Emphasis on the Running Game Pays Dividends

Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey likes the instincts and explosive element to Ahmed's game.

"I think he has very good instincts as a runner," Gailey said. "He has an ability once he sees a crease to go make something happen. He sees what his cuts are going to be – they're not always going to be there -- that's where the instincts come in. He's got some explosiveness."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension on Monday after claiming the disruptive defensive tackle off waivers from Baltimore last December. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic details the 2018 seventh-round draft pick from Ferris State's journey to multi-year NFL contract extension.

"It's definitely not the most conventional way to get here," Sieler said. "But again, for me, I'm going to make the most of any opportunity I get and that's what the Dolphins have shown — no matter how you get here, if you play and you perform and you buy into the culture and the system they have here, they will reward you for it as you continue to grow and perform as a Dolphin. And I really appreciate that opportunity they've given me."