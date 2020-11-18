The Blitz: Emphasis on the Running Game Pays Dividends

November 18, 2020
Wednesday: turn the page day in the NFL. With 10 weeks and nine games down, the Dolphins are back to work in preparation for another trip out west and the Denver Broncos for a Week 11 matchup. As Miami attempts to make it six straight, here's what's happening in Davie on hump day.
Injury Report
They Said It
Salvon Ahmed made his NFL debut in Miami's 34-31 Week 9 win in Arizona. His 38 rushing yards led the Dolphins in that game and his 85 rushing yards in the Week 10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium over the Los Angeles Chargers was the second-highest total for a Dolphins running back this season.
Ahmed, just 21-years-old, has impressed the Dolphins coaches with his eager attitude and willingness to learn.
"When he comes in the room, he's ready to go," Dolphins Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville said. "He's highly motivated. He's asking questions. When he gets on the field, you see he can run. He's got some speed, quickness, good eyes, good feet and I think he catches the ball really well."
Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey likes the instincts and explosive element to Ahmed's game.
"I think he has very good instincts as a runner," Gailey said. "He has an ability once he sees a crease to go make something happen. He sees what his cuts are going to be – they're not always going to be there -- that's where the instincts come in. He's got some explosiveness."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension on Monday after claiming the disruptive defensive tackle off waivers from Baltimore last December. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic details the 2018 seventh-round draft pick from Ferris State's journey to multi-year NFL contract extension.
"It's definitely not the most conventional way to get here," Sieler said. "But again, for me, I'm going to make the most of any opportunity I get and that's what the Dolphins have shown — no matter how you get here, if you play and you perform and you buy into the culture and the system they have here, they will reward you for it as you continue to grow and perform as a Dolphin. And I really appreciate that opportunity they've given me."
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones joined Kimmi Chex on NFL Network to discuss his thirst for knowledge and the responsibility he feels he has to his family and community to dedicate himself to the game now, but also life after football.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 18, 1991 - During halftime of Miami's 41-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills, former Dolphin great middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti is inducted into the Dolphin Honor Roll.
Stat of the Day
According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins have surrendered just 15 total quarterback pressures (five per game) since Tua Tagovailoa became the starting quarterback in Week 8. For perspective, the Dolphins defense averages 18.8 pressures per game on the season.
Know the Broncos
Denver delivers the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. Despite blitzing on just 29.0 percent of their snaps (18th-most in the NFL), Denver's 25.9 percent quarterback pressure rate is behind only Kansas City, New England, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.
Content on Tap
Plus, we turn the page to Week 11 and get an in-depth look at Denver with our Dolphins-Broncos preview.