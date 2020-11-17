Top News: Zach Sieler Signs Extension, Excited to Continue Building Dolphins Culture

"Is he tough? Is he smart? Does he love to play? Is he team first? Is he competitive," Flores asks rhetorically of what makes an NFL player successful. "If he has all those qualities, then you give yourself an opportunity to learn, develop and improve and eventually contribute. Sieler, whether it's his time in Baltimore or coming here, (Nik) Needham, (Andrew) Van Ginkel, those guys have all those characteristics. It allows them to get the most out of their ability and they've been able to play well. And they're still getting better."

Sieler, a seventh-round draft pick by Baltimore out of Ferris State in 2018, reflected on the last year of his life and the growth he's made as a player to arrive at this extension.

"The Dolphins, their coaching, and everyone who kind of gave me a chance to take my game to the next level," Sieler said. "Coach (Marion) Hobby, Coach (Austin) Clark, Coach K-Jack (Kenyon Jackson). They helped me grow my game and learn how to be effective."

"The organization is great from the top down," he explained. "To grow here and continue with this culture we're starting to build, I'm very happy to be a part of that."

Ogbah Stays Hot

Now tied for fourth in the NFL with eight sacks, and near the top of the leaderboard in other advanced metrics like quarterback pressures, batted passes and run stops, Emmanuel Ogbah talked about the trust developed between he and the coaching staff.

"The players, we're out there," Ogbah said. "So sometimes we see what the coaches don't see. I can make a note of what the tackle is giving me so I tell them I'm going to make this move and ask 'can you have somebody cover me?' They have trust in me to make that play. When I go out there and do what I said I'm going to do, that just helps the trust grow and get better."