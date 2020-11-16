Dolphins Slow Chargers, Win Fifth Straight, 29-21

The Dolphins got the football back after another three-and-out and looked poised to take control of the game. The offense drove it back into the red zone, but a failed snap exchange led to a 44-yard fumble return by Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil.

Los Angeles would take the ensuing possession 11 plays for 37 yards and the first touchdown for the visitors on the day. Then, the Miami special teams went back to work. Matt Haack launched a 62-yard punt that was downed at the 5-yard-line with wide receiver Mack Hollins saving the football from tumbling into the end zone. The Miami defense would stand up on the next series and force the Chargers to punt from their own end zone. Grant returned the punt 21 yards to put Miami in field goal range just before the half.

Kicker Jason Sanders split the uprights from 50 yards giving him a perfect 18-for-18 mark on the season. He would connect again from 35 yards in the third quarter to give him 19 straight to open the season and 22 consecutive field goals dating back to 2019, extending his own franchise record. The streak would come to an end, however, as Sanders missed a 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He started a new streak with a successful 49-yard field goal with four minutes left in the game.

Coming into play, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sixth in deep passing with 597 yards on throws with 20 or more air yards. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Jaylen Guyton ranked 13th and 14th respectively, per Pro Football Focus. Prior to Los Angeles' final drive (trailing by 15), their longest play was just 17 yards to tight end Hunter Henry (Williams caught a 28-yard pass on their final drive).

"That's the way the coaches coach us,' Howard said. "That's how they want us to play, to be aggressive no matter what. Everybody working together and making plays, that's what it's all about."

The Dolphins defense mixed it up throughout the game. A zero pressure saw Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer dial up seven rushers and forced an errant throw on third down. Later, at the start of the fourth quarter, Miami had a sequence of plays that allowed the Dolphins defense to play coverage on a third-and-12, and it paid off big time.

Miami, nursing a six-point lead, saw the Chargers quickly race out to midfield before three big plays turned the tide back to the home team. First, the Dolphins ran a twist up front that had two rookies -- undrafted free agent Benito Jones and fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge – executing the perfect stunt to free up Strowbridge for a 2-yard loss.