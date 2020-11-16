Inside the Numbers: Dolphins 29 Chargers 21

*stats from Pro Football Focus unless otherwise denoted

Defense end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded a sack for the sixth straight game, tied for the second-longest streak in Dolphins history. He's tied for fourth in the NFL with eight sacks and tied for third among all edge defenders with 40 quarterback pressures. He's tied for the lead with four batted passes at his position and his 17 run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) are tied for 16th. His six quarterback pressures on Sunday led Miami.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson had two more quarterback pressures and two run stops. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Andrew Van Ginkel filled up the stat sheet. Van Noy had three pressures while Van Ginkel added one, made a run stop and blocked the Chargers' first punt of the game.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis made seven total tackles with three coming within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler made three run stops of his own.

Cornerback Xavien Howard's interception gives him five on the season (second in the NFL) and 17 since December of 2017, the most in the NFL over that span. Howard allowed just 28 yards receiving on seven targets in the game – a paltry 4.0 yards per target. He also had a pass breakup, a run stop and three total tackles. Among 50 cornerbacks with at least 40 targets, Howard is third in the NFL with a 62.3 passer rating allowed.

Cornerback Byron Jones allowed only four of seven targets to be completed for a passer rating allowed of just 80.7. He also picked up his second pass breakup of the season.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen entered play second in the NFL in receptions and 11th in receiving yards. He caught just three of his six targets for 39 yards, including only one of three targets against cornerback Nik Needham, who held Allen to 11 yards receiving on the day. Needham also had a sack and three run tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage.