The Blitz: X Marks the Spot

November 16, 2020
The Dolphins made it five straight wins with a victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Yet again, Miami won with a total team effort: special teams, defense and the offense with a resurgent running game.
Head Coach Brian Flores spoke about the makeup of his team postgame.
"I think we have a mentally tough team," Flores said. "They know that it's important, how we prepare, how we practice, how we walk through is a direct correlation to how we play. I think they understand that. This is a hungry group, they fight for each other, it's important to them, they're competitive."
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The first injury report for Dolphins-Broncos will be available on Wednesday afternoon.
They Said It
The Dolphins zero blitz (zero denoting to the number of safeties over the top) has garnered a lot of attention during the winning streak. The Miami defense has been suffocating opposing quarterbacks and offenses while taking the football away in the process.
Few take the ball away like than cornerback Xavien Howard – his five interceptions are second-most in NFL. He talked about the confidence the defensive backs have in the pass rush, and how the aggressive coaching style suits his play.
"That's the way the coaches want us to play and be aggressive no matter what," Howard said. "With everything working together and everybody making plays, that's what it's all about on the defense."
Howard's 17 interceptions since December of 2017 is the most in the NFL. Howard has played in 31 games over that span.
Around the Beat
Dolphins press conferences have a way of sounding similar under Head Coach Brian Flores. Whether it's coach himself, his staff or the Dolphins players, this team's focus stays the same. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic has more.
By now, many of Tagovailoa's interviews, along with his teammates' and Flores', all sound similar. No matter the question or situation, everybody involved frequently refers to the entire team in their answers. It's a testament to the philosophy and culture that Flores has instilled across the locker room and the required buy-in from everybody involved.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 16, 1992 -- During halftime ceremonies of Miami's 26-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 1972 Miami Dolphins team, holders of the only perfect season in NFL history and winners of Super Bowl VII, are honored and inducted into the Dolphin Honor Roll.
Stat of the Day
The Dolphins have scored at least 21 points in eight consecutive games this season. It is the longest such streak since an eight-game regular season stretch in 2001 (last two games) and 2002 (first six games). The last time the Dolphins scored at least 21 points in eight consecutive games within a single season was 1984, when the team scored at least 21 points in all 16 games.
Content on Tap
The Drive Time recap podcast is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Join Travis as he breaks down the win, audio from Flores and the players, and gets John Congemi's three takeaways.
You can also find those takeaways on MiamiDolphins.com, along with the rest of the postgame content including the recap, the Sunday Spotlight, photo gallery and more!
And later today, we'll take a look at the key metrics, stats and snap counts on Inside the Numbers.