The Blitz: X Marks the Spot

Injury Report

The first injury report for Dolphins-Broncos will be available on Wednesday afternoon.

They Said It

The Dolphins zero blitz (zero denoting to the number of safeties over the top) has garnered a lot of attention during the winning streak. The Miami defense has been suffocating opposing quarterbacks and offenses while taking the football away in the process.

Few take the ball away like than cornerback Xavien Howard – his five interceptions are second-most in NFL. He talked about the confidence the defensive backs have in the pass rush, and how the aggressive coaching style suits his play.

"That's the way the coaches want us to play and be aggressive no matter what," Howard said. "With everything working together and everybody making plays, that's what it's all about on the defense."

Howard's 17 interceptions since December of 2017 is the most in the NFL. Howard has played in 31 games over that span.

Around the Beat

Dolphins press conferences have a way of sounding similar under Head Coach Brian Flores. Whether it's coach himself, his staff or the Dolphins players, this team's focus stays the same. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic has more.