The Blitz: Ogbah Off Field Work Yields On Field Results

They Said It

Emmanuel Ogbah is on an absolute tear. He's recorded at least a half of a sack in eight straight games and a full sack in six consecutive contests. The latter ranks second in franchise history behind Jason Taylor, who picked up a sack eight games in a row in the 2002 season.

Ogbah is tied for fourth in the NFL with eight sacks and tied for third among all edge defenders with 40 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's tied for the lead with four batted passes at his position and his 17 run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) are tied for 16th. Monday, Ogbah discussed the steps he made to get to breakthrough 2020 campaign.

"The young Emmanuel just didn't really take into consideration how much you use your body during the season," he said. "So I wasn't really into nutrition and I didn't work out as hard as I am now. Massages, acupuncture, (cryotherapy), I get all that stuff done. I think about it as an investment to my body."

Around the Beat

Currently, the Dolphins are fifth in scoring defense allowing just 20.2 points per game. The roster, like the rest of the Dolphins operation, is a collection of players acquired from various sources. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post highlights the snap counts and production of a handful of players who were drafted on day three, signed from waivers or undrafted period.

DL Zach Sieler (52 snaps, 83 percent) — Needham was an undrafted free agent. Sieler, a former 7th-rounder, was claimed off waivers from the Ravens last December. He is a persistent beast. He is relentless. That he played more snaps than even Shaq Lawson and Raekwon Davis (7 tackles, and emerging) shows you how the coaching staff feels about him. Sieler led the team with two tackles for loss on Sunday. Sieler is a hidden gem find for GM Chris Grier.