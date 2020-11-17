Top News: Supporting a Rookie Quarterback

Takeaway-Minded Dolphins

The Dolphins' third-down defense ranks third in the NFL allowing a paltry 33.9 percent conversion rate on the money down. Miami's 15 takeaways are tied for fourth-best in the league – an emphasis by the defensive staff since training camp.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe detailed the Dolphins focus on the football back in August. The defensive backs selected two captains (safety Bobby McCain and cornerback Byron Jones) and the two picked teams. Throughout camp, they tracked interceptions, fumbles, scoops on loose balls and anything that could help the team become more turnover-focused.

Now, with nine games in the rearview mirror and seven more to play, Boyer and the defense's focus remains unchanged.

"We put a good amount of time in creating turnovers," Boyer said. "Scoop and score, cradle a fumble, there's numerous different drills these guys do. They put a lot of time and effort. We only get so many shots at it and for all the effort they put in it, I'm sure they're gaining confidence. Our guys genuinely like playing for each other."

Mutual Trust Mounting

The genuine affinity for one another extends beyond the roster. It permeates throughout the player-to-coach relationships. Monday, Dolphins defensive end and the fourth-leading sack artist in the NFL, Emmanuel Ogbah, detailed the level of trust the coaches have in him to relay information from the field to the sideline on game day.

"When I come to the sideline and say, 'hey, the offensive tackle is giving me this, I want to take this move,' that's why I was telling them like, 'hey, I'm going to take this move, can you have somebody cover me?' or something like that," Ogbah said. "That's the trust we have with each other and he would say, 'okay, I'm counting on you. I know you're going to make that play, so you go ahead and do it."

Boyer confirmed Ogbah's communication and relaying of information in his Tuesday press conference.

"As a coach, there are some things you can't see in real time or from your view at the sideline," he said. "Players give you some information on the sideline and when you can confirm that information as correct, we're all for that. Sometimes it's not even an individual thing, it's a guy saying 'hey if I do this, it could open up such and such.'"

