Zach Seiler Signs Contract Extension

Sieler has played in all nine games with three starts for the Dolphins this season. He's totaled 26 tackles (13 solo) and 1.5 sacks. Sieler joined the Dolphins on Dec. 5, 2019 when he was awarded off waivers to the team. He also spent two seasons (2018-19) in Baltimore and originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL draft.