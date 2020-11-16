Zach Seiler Signs Contract Extension

Nov 16, 2020 at 03:28 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

DSC_5497

Sieler has played in all nine games with three starts for the Dolphins this season. He's totaled 26 tackles (13 solo) and 1.5 sacks. Sieler joined the Dolphins on Dec. 5, 2019 when he was awarded off waivers to the team. He also spent two seasons (2018-19) in Baltimore and originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL draft.

