Dolphins Patriots Week 15 Preview

Matchup Highlights

Stop the Run

The Week 1 meeting between Miami and New England probably feels like an eternity ago. On a football timeline, it kind of was. The Patriots ran the ball for 217 yards on 42 rushing attempts (5.17 yards per carry), giving the NFL the first glimpse of the offensive approach under new quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton's 113 carries are third-most among NFL quarterbacks (Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson). Since the Week 1 game, Miami's defense has tightened up significantly allowing nearly half of that season-opening total (112.2 rushing yards allowed per game) on average.

Miami's defensive tackle play has a lot to do with the production of the run defense. Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler rank tied for fifth and first, respectively, among interior defensive linemen in run stops since Week 9, per Pro Football Focus. Christian Wilkins missed two games over that period, but he's ranked seventh for the entire season in that category with 25 tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Both Wilkins (fifth) and Davis (ninth) rank top 10 in ESPN's Run Stop Win Rate.

Only the 49ers utilize a fullback more than the Patriots. San Francisco rushed for 128 yards in their Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, but 37 of those came on one Raheem Mostert run.

Otherwise, Miami thwarted the 49ers' two-back offense throughout the game to create third-and-long opportunities. On third-and-7 or longer, New England is converting at only a 20.0 percent clip compared to 57.0 percent on third-and-6 or shorter.

Special Teams and Ball Security

Both the Patriots and Dolphins have top three special teams units according to Football Outsiders' DVOA (defensive-adjusted value over average) metric. The Patriots scored on a punt return and a blocked field goal return in the 45-0 shutout of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

New England also has a history of putting the clamps on rookie quarterbacks under Head Coach Bill Belichick. First-year signal-callers are just 5-20 against the Patriots over the last 21 seasons. Fortunately, for Miami, all five victories came away from Gillette Stadium. However, Belichick put together a road-game scheme that stumped Chargers rookie Justin Herbert to the tune of a season-worst 43.7 passer rating.

The Patriots have a plus-seven turnover margin in their six victories of 2020. In the seven losses, that number dips to negative-six.

This game features a battle between the NFL's top takeaway artists in cornerbacks Xavien Howard and J.C. Jackson. Howard has nine interceptions on 76 targets, one per every 8.4 pass targets. Jackson has seven picks on 57 targets, one every 8.14 pass targets – they also rank one and two in the league in that category.

Take What They Give You

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took ownership for some mistakes in last week's loss.