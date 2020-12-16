The Blitz: Bowden's Breakout

They Said It

Through the first five games of Bowden's career, the rookie wide receiver was targeted twice in the passing game with four rushing attempts. He played 45 snaps as he continued to acclimate to a new system. Arriving in September, Bowden wasn't in camp with the Dolphins during the initial install periods of practice.

"It does take some time to actually learn the playbook once he got here, and going through walkthroughs and just trying to get the basic information on what we call formations, motions and things of that nature," Dolphins Wide Receivers Coach Josh Grizzard said. "At this point of the season, it's very game specific on how those things adjust."

Over the last two games, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa targeted Bowden 13 times producing 11 receptions and 123 yards. He was the team's leading receiver last week in the process of nearly doubling the targets he received over the first 13 weeks of the season.

"When things took place like that in the game (Sunday), we all were ready to go in and fill in where we needed to be," Bowden said. "It was stuff like that that we prepared for – the extra walkthroughs coach gave us and a lot of stuff that you guys really don't see how we prepare to keep us ready for stuff like that."

Around the Beat

Adaptability isn't a newly learned trait for Bowden. He moved to quarterback in college after injuries to the starter and backup at the University of Kentucky went down with injuries. With a pair of injuries at wide out Sunday for the Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald points to the parallels in Bowden's college and professional football story arcs.

A rash of midseason injuries forces Lynn Bowden Jr., a dynamic, do-everything offensive weapon, to significantly change his role and become even more of a factor on his offense than originally planned.