Top News: Dolphins Coaches and Experts Weigh in on Tagovailoa's Game

Dolphins Wide Receivers Coach Josh Grizzard says Miami's emphasis on acquiring personnel with diverse skill sets helped the team prepare for contingencies and the contingencies to those contingencies.

"At this point in the season, it's very game specific on how those things adjust so (Bowden's) got a grasp of the whole playbook," Grizzard said. "Then, just saying here's the nuances of the game plan this week and then we always try to get those guys going on different positions as well in case something happened like this last week. He's kept his head down. Playing so many positions in college, it comes pretty natural for him to move around like that."

Mack Hollins made a name for himself in NFL circles as one of the league's premier special teamers. Pressed into duty on offense Sunday, he too registered a career-high 66 yards receiving.

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman has his hand in many pots. With players from every position room on his kickoff, field goal, punt teams and return units, Crossman says calling on a team's depth is not exclusive to the Dolphins, but is something they are prepared for.

"Everybody deals with it. We refer to the trickle down," Crossman said. "You lose a guy on offense or defense, that's well known. But then obviously those guys are core guys for us, they have to go fill those roles. That's part of it. It's what we all signed up for. We had a nice stretch where we were pretty healthy and working and using the same guys week-in-and-week out, but this is part of it. It's what everybody is dealing with. You just have to try to find a way."

Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville is familiar with trying to find a way. The Dolphins top three backs in rushing this season were unavailable to Studesville and the Miami offense on Sunday. Seven players in Studesville's room have played at least 50 snaps this season. Despite the seemingly weekly change in availability, the moniker for the team, and for the running backs room, helps the Dolphins stay ready for anything.

"I'd love to tell you I haven't been through this before but I have," Studesville said. "We played in Kansas City one year (when I was in Denver) and I went through three backs in the first half … That comes to how we set up the room and that's that everybody has to be prepared for everything all the time."