Top News: Dolphins Trends of Discipline and 'Next Man Up' Mentality Continue

Orlovsky continued his praise for both Tua, and the Dolphins team as a whole, Monday in an appearance on ESPN's radio program 'KJZ.'

"I don't think that there's a lot that teams are going to take that Miami did that you can replicate," Orlovsky said on KJZ. "You've gotta have the corners to do it -- they don't. You've gotta have the exotic pressures that Miami does and a lot of teams don't."

Tagovailoa was one of three rookies (Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt) on offense to play 83 snaps in the game. Add left tackle Austin Jackson (75 snaps) and wide receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. (59 snaps) and Malcolm Perry (33 snaps) to that equation and the Miami offense saw 416 of a possible 913 snaps go to rookies, good for 45.6 percent of the offensive workload.

"Bringing us back and putting together some touchdown drives there in the fourth quarter, I thought that was good," Flores said in his evaluation of Tagovailoa. "I thought there were obviously some throws that he could've made that he didn't. I think overall, I thought he played well. I thought he took a step in the right direction against a good defense. I think we just need to continue to take these steps and try to improve and get better."

Tangible Discipline

If Miami's ability to get production from the next man up isn't the team's identity, then playing disciplined football is the club's calling card.

One week after an uncharacteristic eight-penalty game against the Bengals, Miami committed just three fouls for 35 yards. On the season, the Dolphins have the third-fewest penalties accepted against them (60) for the second-fewest yardage assessed (499). Both of those rankings improve upon last year's fourth-place finish in both categories (92 penalties for 769 yards).

Take it Away

Another identity of the Dolphins under Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer is the emphasis on creating takeaways. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown three interceptions in an NFL game only once before and his last multi-interception game in the regular season occurred in 2018.

The Dolphins extended their league-best streak to 19 consecutive games with a takeaway. The four turnovers created gives Miami 25 on the season, tied for best in the NFL (Pittsburgh).

Cornerback Xavien Howard has been responsible for 36 percent of those 25 takeaways, including his one-handed interception in a matchup with wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on what makes the NFL's leader in interceptions so special.

"He's playing as well as any corner in the National Football League," Reid said postgame. "That catch he made was phenomenal. If you underthrow it an inch … he can go up and do what he did."

Peter King is projecting more than a Pro Bowl bid for Howard, he thinks the All Pro team is a likely destination.

Such great defensive back play on Sunday. Three one-handed interceptions, including the best pick of star cornerback Xavien Howard's life, catching a Patrick Mahomes toss like Spiderman. Just amazing. Howard and Jalen Ramsey look like good candidates for first-team all-pro this year—Howard has picks in five straight games.

King didn't stop at Howard. The Dolphins four turnovers and four punts forced against an offense that entered play averaging better than 420 yards per game impressed the author of the weekly wrap up column, Football Morning in America.

This Dolphins Defense isn't perfect, but it's feisty. Any D that forces four turnovers and four punts against the Chiefs is one hell of a defense. That Vegas-Miami game in Week 16 is close to a play-in game for January.