The Blitz: He Did What?

"I worked with 'X' this off-season to try to get him better with ball skills and stuff, so it's good it's paying off and whatnot," Wilkins joked.

Howard's interception sparked a string of 14 straight points in the fourth quarter by the Dolphins offense to pull Miami within six of the Chiefs. He was asked postgame about the resolve of this Dolphins team.

"I feel like this team, we don't give up, man. We keep fighting," Howard said. "That's one thing we preach about at practice. We keep fighting no matter what. We didn't come out good on the end, but we kept fighting."

Around the Beat

Postgame, while acknowledging the need to play better, Flores praised his team's resilient effort. After trailing by 20, the Dolphins attempted an onside kick late, hoping to give the offense a chance to win the game with a touchdown.

"I think we have a resilient team, don't quit; but I think that we didn't make enough plays to win the game," Flores said. "We've got to play better. They know that. We prepared the right way and we just didn't make enough plays. It's a good team. They made a lot of plays. They made more plays than we did. We fought until the end, came up a little short."

Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel shares his thoughts on the loss, and how it's a sign of how far the Dolphins have come in a short period.