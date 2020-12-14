The Blitz: He Did What?

Dec 14, 2020 at 09:03 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

December 14, 2020

Though the Dolphins found themselves on the losing end of an entertaining back-and-forth affair against the defending champions, some of the usual suspects showed up in a big way.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rewrote his career high in passing yards (316) and total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), linebacker Jerome Baker recorded 2.5 sacks and cornerback Xavien Howard did what he does – intercept the football.

Today, on The Blitz, we hear from Howard and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the NFL's league-leading interceptor, revisit Don Shula's Sportsman of the Year victory, and put the Dolphins' defensive performance into perspective.

Injury Report

The first injury report for Dolphins-Patriots will be available Wednesday afternoon.

They Said It

"He just keeps making plays each week. It just seems redundant at this point. You would think people would learn."

Christian Wilkins doesn't understand why opposing quarterbacks are still trying cornerback Xavien Howard. His nine interceptions lead the league and his next will tie a Dolphins record set back in 1967 by Dick Westmoreland. If the path to a single-season franchise interceptions record ever became boring, Howard made sure to fix that Sunday.

Related Links

"I worked with 'X' this off-season to try to get him better with ball skills and stuff, so it's good it's paying off and whatnot," Wilkins joked.

Howard's interception sparked a string of 14 straight points in the fourth quarter by the Dolphins offense to pull Miami within six of the Chiefs. He was asked postgame about the resolve of this Dolphins team.

"I feel like this team, we don't give up, man. We keep fighting," Howard said. "That's one thing we preach about at practice. We keep fighting no matter what. We didn't come out good on the end, but we kept fighting."

Around the Beat

Postgame, while acknowledging the need to play better, Flores praised his team's resilient effort. After trailing by 20, the Dolphins attempted an onside kick late, hoping to give the offense a chance to win the game with a touchdown.

"I think we have a resilient team, don't quit; but I think that we didn't make enough plays to win the game," Flores said. "We've got to play better. They know that. We prepared the right way and we just didn't make enough plays. It's a good team. They made a lot of plays. They made more plays than we did. We fought until the end, came up a little short."

Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel shares his thoughts on the loss, and how it's a sign of how far the Dolphins have come in a short period.

But you want to measure progress? This was a day to measure progress — even in a loss. Sure, a win would have said more. But down 20 points, they fought. Down to their fourth, fifth and sixth receivers, they came back. Down in a way where bags could be packed, they refused to do so.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 14, 1993 - Don Shula is named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. He is the first professional coach to receive the honor.

Stat of the Day

Coming into play Sunday, the season-high for combined punts and turnovers in a game by the Chiefs offense was six; their season-high in giveaways was one.

Despite the 33-27 loss, the Dolphins defense forced a combined eight punts and turnovers (four of each).

Content on Tap

All of our game recap content can be found on MiamiDolphins.com, including the post-game story, John Congemi's three takeaways, and the Sunday spotlight taking a look at linebacker Jerome Baker's career day. Plus, the game day gallery gives you a look at the Dolphins in their aqua throwback jerseys.

You can also download Drive Time with Travis Wingfield as he details his thoughts from the game, key storylines and Congemi's three takeaways.

This afternoon, we'll go inside the box score and look at the stats, snap counts and team rankings on Inside the Numbers.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Bowden Hoping to Build On Sunday Success

Dolphins rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. posted a career-high 52 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's win over the Bengals
news

The Blitz: Baker Talks Balance, Chiefs Matchup

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker on defensive philosophy and key matchups in Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champions
news

The Blitz: Van Noy Wins Defensive Player of the Week

Kyle Van Noy brings home some hardware with his big day Sunday
news

The Blitz: Van Noy's Three Piece

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy predicted a career-day before he went out and sacked Bengals' quarterbacks on three occasions
news

The Blitz: Shaq Lawson Loves His Teammates

Shaq Lawson picked up a pair of sacks in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Bengals, but all he wanted to talk about was teammates
news

The Blitz: Jason Sanders Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

For the second time this season, and third time in the last two seasons, Jason Sanders is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
news

The Blitz: Nik Needham Excelling Inside

The second-year cornerback is finding a home inside by competing with the game's best slot receivers week in and week out
news

The Blitz: Keeping the Special in Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman has his unit near the top of most statistical categories in the NFL
news

The Blitz: Run Stops and the League's Best Third Down Defense

The Jets called 23 running plays in Sunday's game with 15 of them gaining three yards or less, aiding the NFL's top ranked third down defense
news

The Blitz: Xavien Howard Joins Sam Madison Territory

With his interception in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets, Xavien Howard joins Sam Madison as the only Dolphins with multiple seven-interception seasons in team history
news

The Blitz: The Value of Experience

For Robert Hunt and the rest of the Miami Dolphins rookies, there's no better training than the on-the-job variety

Advertising