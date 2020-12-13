Dolphins Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Lose 33-27 to Defending Champs

Early, the Dolphins defense was cooking with a mixture of coverages, fronts, blitz looks and blanketing receivers downfield. The Dolphins defense forced a pair of interceptions on tipped passes. Cornerback Byron Jones secured his first interception as a member of the Miami Dolphins and safety Eric Rowe secured his second of the season when he caught the deflection of a high pass from Mahomes. Jones later forced a fumble that was covered up by linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The Dolphins would add a fourth takeaway courtesy of cornerback Xavien Howard's ninth interception of the season, perhaps his most impressive to date. With the Chiefs driving and looking to build on a 20-point lead, Mahomes was in search of another long touchdown pass in the direction of Hill. Howard extended with one arm and pulled down the 21st interception of his career.

The four takeaways extend Miami's streak to 19 consecutive games creating a turnover, the longest active streak in the NFL.

After his second interception, Mahomes went to work. During Kansas City's stretch of 30-straight points, he was 11/15 with 168 yards and two touchdown passes. The Dolphins defense allowed just three points on the Chiefs' final three possessions to give the offense an opportunity to get back into the game.

"That's a good offense so they moved it," Flores said. "That last drive they got enough yards to kick the field goal and stretch the lead. We made some plays. I thought the guys played hard and executed in spurts. Against a team like that, one missed alignment, one missed communication and they take advantage, which was the case today."

On that offensive side, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed the skills that made him the fifth pick in April's draft. In the first quarter, he threw the eighth touchdown pass of his career on a seven-yard strike to tight end Mike Gesicki. On the drive, Tagovailoa completed three of his four passes for 40 yards.