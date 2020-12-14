Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 27 Chiefs 33

*Unless otherwise noted, stats come courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted a pass for the fifth straight game, giving him nine on the season, the most in the NFL. He's now one interception away from tying the franchise record (Dick Westmoreland with 10 in 1967). No NFL player has intercepted nine passes in a season since Chicago's Tim Jennings in 2012. The last time a player recorded double-digit interceptions in one season was San Diego's Antonio Cromartie in 2007 (10).

When targeting Howard, opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 53.4 – second best among cornerbacks with at least 30 pass targets.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has 35 tackles this season, tied for the most among rookie defensive linemen. Three of his five total tackles were within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Since Week 9, Davis has 14 stops, the fifth most in the NFL.

Fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler is tied for first in that category with 16 run stops since Week 9. Sieler is third at his position with 27 run stops on the season as a whole. He added three run stops and a quarterback pressure on Sunday.

Christian Wilkins also had three run stops and put pressure on Mahomes on three occasions, including half a sack. Wilkins now has 25 run stops on the season, tied for seventh-most in the NFL among DTs.

Baker's 30-yard sack was one of 2.5 on the day, a career-high. The 2.5 sacks were the most ever by an individual on Mahomes in one game. Four of Baker's eight tackles were run stops, and he was second on Miami's with three quarterback pressures.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson led Miami in that department with four pressures. He also made two run stops.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah added three pressures to his season total, which is now 56 – tied for third most among edge defenders.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel made two run stops and tipped the pass that led to an Byron Jones' interception. Van Ginkel also scored a pressure on Mahomes.