The Blitz: Business As Usual For Baker

They Said It

Baker played 61 of the Dolphins' 62 defensive snaps in the game Sunday. His pre-snap alignment, as it is most weeks, was a mixture of playing up on the line of scrimmage and off the ball. He was on the field for 22 running plays, dropped into coverage 25 times and came after the quarterback on 14 pass-rush reps.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores spoke about Baker's versatility and underappreciated value to the Miami defense.

"We were down a couple of linebackers and he had to play a few different roles (Sunday)," Flores said. "He stepped up in the pass rush role. I thought he did a good job rushing up the edge, playing off the ball and having coverage. Jerome is a guy who can do a lot of different things. He's very talented, athletic, he can run, tackles well. He's also the signal caller. He did a lot for us yesterday. He can do a lot. He's one of the most versatile players we have. I would say probably a little bit unheralded in some regards."

For Baker, flexibility within the game plan is business as usual.

"I'm asked to do a lot of things," Baker said. "If it's covering running backs, if it's playing the middle of the field, if it's pass rushing – whatever it is, I've been asked to do so much in my time here in Miami so I'm kind of used to it. If they throw something at me, I kind of take it as they trust me to do it and I go out there and do it."

Around the Beat

After Sunday's game, Flores acknowledged his team's resilient makeup, but also the fact that the Dolphins didn't make enough plays to win the game. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald says that's the correct attitude.

And now everyone in the organization knows the standard for the Miami Dolphins is higher than merely coming close to beating the defending Super Bowl champions.