The Blitz: Quarterback Wisdom

November 26, 2020
Happy Thanksgiving, Dolphins fans! Today, on The Blitz, we look back at another record-breaking performance from Dan Marino and hear from Miami's present-day starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the lessons he's learned from his first four starts and learning from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Plus, the latest from the Dolphins beat, injury report and some stats of interest ahead of Dolphins-Jets.
Wednesday Injury Report
Dolphins
Running back Salvon Ahmed and offensive guard Solomon Kindley did not practice on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were limited participants at Wednesday's Dolphins practice.
Jets
Offensive lineman George Fant did not practice for the Jets on Wednesday.
Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback Sam Darnold, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, tight end Chris Herndon, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Breshad Perriman were limited at the Jets' Wednesday practice.
For the rest of the Dolphins-Jets Week 12 injury report, click here.
They Said It
For rookies and veterans alike, the learning process of playing football is never a completed task. As Head Coach Brian Flores repeatedly states, "there's no such thing as a perfect game."
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick personify those opposite ends of the rookie and veteran spectrum. Tagovailoa, a 22-year-old first-year player with four career starts, has plenty to learn from Fitzpatrick, a 38-year-old with 145 starts over his decorated 16-year career.
Wednesday, Tagovailoa talked about Fitzpatrick's Week 6 game tape against the same opponent Miami will see Sunday in the New York Jets and the benefits of breaking down that film with the veteran. But Tagovailoa also his made clear his own need to be a self-taught student of the game.
"'Fitz' has been out there and he's seen this defense," Tagovailoa said. "Just hearing his thoughts on where he would go with the ball, how to manipulate guys in the back end and also where we want to attack these guys; but I think a big deal with this, too, is I have to take ownership on being disciplined with seeing things for myself as far as the film, looks that they give and whatnot."
Around the Beat
On yesterday's Top News, we detailed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel showing up in back-to-back weeks on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. This week, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Van Ginkel's penchant for the big play.
"A touchdown is unbeatable," Van Ginkel said. "You're putting points on the board, so that's hard to beat."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 26, 1995 - Dan Marino tosses a six-yard touchdown pass to fullback Keith Byars with 1:03 remaining in the first half for his 343rd career scoring pass and becomes the NFL's all-time touchdown pass leader (surpassing Fran Tarkenton's 342 TDs) during Miami's 36-28 loss at Indianapolis.
Stat of the Day
The Dolphins defense has provided relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the six victories this season. In those six games, Miami has 133 quarterback pressures (22.2 per game) compared to 46 pressures in the four defeats (11.5 per game). Miami will look to top its season-high 29 pressures this Sunday against the same team the registered that mark back in Week 6 against the Jets.
Know the Jets
The No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, is paying early dividends for the New York Jets. He's second on the team with 21 run stops (run-down tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) and leads all NFL defensive tackles with a 48 percent Run Stop Win Rate, a stat provided by ESPN.
Content on Tap
