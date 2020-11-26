The Blitz: Quarterback Wisdom

They Said It

For rookies and veterans alike, the learning process of playing football is never a completed task. As Head Coach Brian Flores repeatedly states, "there's no such thing as a perfect game."

Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick personify those opposite ends of the rookie and veteran spectrum. Tagovailoa, a 22-year-old first-year player with four career starts, has plenty to learn from Fitzpatrick, a 38-year-old with 145 starts over his decorated 16-year career.

Wednesday, Tagovailoa talked about Fitzpatrick's Week 6 game tape against the same opponent Miami will see Sunday in the New York Jets and the benefits of breaking down that film with the veteran. But Tagovailoa also his made clear his own need to be a self-taught student of the game.

"'Fitz' has been out there and he's seen this defense," Tagovailoa said. "Just hearing his thoughts on where he would go with the ball, how to manipulate guys in the back end and also where we want to attack these guys; but I think a big deal with this, too, is I have to take ownership on being disciplined with seeing things for myself as far as the film, looks that they give and whatnot."

Around the Beat

On yesterday's Top News, we detailed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel showing up in back-to-back weeks on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. This week, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Van Ginkel's penchant for the big play.

"A touchdown is unbeatable," Van Ginkel said. "You're putting points on the board, so that's hard to beat."