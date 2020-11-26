Top News: Wilkins Back, The Ginkster Takes Down Van Damme, Tagovailoa's Tutelage 

Just one week later, Van Ginkel made a return to the debate panel of GMFB. Their 'Which Guy Wednesday' heated discussions pit NFL players against other well-known celebrities, asking each member of the show to choose which guy they would take.

Van Ginkel went up against Jean Claud Van Damme in today's segment and the panel unanimously took the Dolphins linebacker. Even more impressive considering the genesis of the question was, 'which one is the bigger bad ass?'

"The Ginkster almost won the game for the Dolphins last week with the strip of Melvin Gordon at the goal line," Schrager said. "He represents everything good about the world right now. He's dominating every week and doesn't smile about it and doesn't say it's about him. We had the Van Ginkel jersey on the show and everybody tweeted him about it and he didn't even respond. I love this guy."

Starting Quarterback Weekly Media

Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick saw game action last Sunday for the first time since the Dolphins played the Jets, the team Miami will see again this Sunday at the Meadowlands. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa discussed the takeaways he gleaned from Fitzpatrick's tape in the Week 6 win over the Jets.

"Fitz has been out there and seen this defense," Tagovailoa said. "I only had about three snaps against them. Just hearing his thoughts on where he would go with the ball, how to manipulate guys on the back end and how we want to attack these guys. A big deal with this is I have to take ownership myself for seeing things on film. It goes back to discipline and something Coach (Nick) Saban says: you either suffer from the pain of discipline or you suffer from the pain of defeat."

Tagovailoa addressed further questions about the offense's performance Sunday in Denver and the teaching tools he can apply to future starts.

"We try to work on a lot of timing," Tagovailoa said. "The biggest thing for me is I need to be better at, if it's not there, trying to extend plays and our guys are trying to get open and try to find holes to where we can get better with our scramble drills."

Finally, the Miami quarterback detailed the relationship between he and Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores. He offered his perspective on what Flores does to drive this team to be successful.

"Coach Flores is a very passionate coach," Tagovailoa said. "He's very disciplined as a person. The things he does. In football, the more success you have, guys sometimes have a tendency to lay back; but that has never been the case while I've been here with 'Flo.' We never change anything. The recipe to success is how we go out and practice every day. His philosophy is you have to work to have success."

Demanding and Consistent

Tagovailoa's Wednesday media availability ended the same way safety Bobby McCain's started. The captain was asked if Coach Flores is tougher on the team after victory or defeat.

"He's tough on us after both," McCain said. "Even when you win football games, you still have to make corrections. There's no such thing as a perfect game so we always have to work to get better."

McCain continued on what makes his head coach unique.

"He demands what he asks for," McCain explained. "As a defense, as a team – offensively, and special teams-wise – we all understand that you have to be hard, smart and tough to play on this team and to do the things he asks. He's a unique coach in a way that he can get the best out of his players. He's a great teacher and a great coach."

Wednesday Injury Report

Dolphins

Running back Salvon Ahmed and offensive guard Solomon Kindley did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were limited participants at Wednesday's Dolphins practice.

Jets

Offensive lineman George Fant did not practice for the Jets on Wednesday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback Sam Darnold, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, tight end Chris Herndon, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Breshad Perriman were limited at the Jets' Wednesday practice.