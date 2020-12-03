Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bengals vs. Dolphins

It's difficult to find an area on the Dolphins defense that has been a recurring problem. Yes, the run defense has ample room for improvement, but other areas of this unit have been able to more than mask this deficiency. What this defense does very well is find unique ways to rush the opposing quarterback, take the football away, and score points. Miami's defense has extended its takeaway streak to 17 games, while also landing in the upper tear of the NFL when it comes to pressures and sacks. It also went from the bottom of the league in scoring defense just one season ago, and now sits within the top three with just five regular season games remaining. It's so important for this defense to apply undue stress to the Cincinnati offensive line on Sunday, because the Bengals have multiple issues of their own to deal with. They have difficulty establishing a consistent rushing attack, and have allowed 38 sacks this season. Fourth-year starter Brandon Allen has ability, but he's making just his second start of the season this week, and led the Bengals offense to a lethargic 155 total yards in last weeks loss to the Giants. The Bengals strength on offense is their receivers, led by Tyler Boyd. Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J Green all can take over a single game, but this trio plays directly into the coverage strength of the Miami secondary. If the Dolphins defense can squeeze the pocket around Allen, it will eliminate the time and the threat these wide outs can cause. With Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham playing at such a high level, the advantage in this matchup should lean to Miami.