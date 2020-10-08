Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at 49ers

The biggest question heading into this week's game is the health of the offensive line. This unit has improved to the point that many people don't even talk about them, and that's a great problem to have! But this is a concern, especially when it was a game-time decision last week for rookie right guard Solomon Kindley, who was battling a foot injury. He ended up playing and has played very well through the first quarter of the season. This week's issue is on the left side of the line with rookie left tackle Austin Jackson, and his ability to play on Sunday. Hopefully Jackson, who has played terrific as well, can be available. If not, Miami will need Julién Davenport to step up much like he did last week against Seattle. Also, I would expect rookie Robert Hunt to see more playing time as well. Hunt has been getting reps in short yardage and some goal line situations, and his flexibility might be needed not only at guard, but at the tackle position. Miami has a few players with experience moving around and having position flexibility. Starting right tackle Jesse Davis has had experience moving all along the line of scrimmage and can play right or left tackle if needed. Also, backup center Michael Dieter can and has played multiple positions along the offensive line as well. It's never a good week in the NFL to have injuries on your offensive line, and this group collectively must find a way not to have a setback. The Dolphins just must figure out who are our best five that are healthy, and play them at the positions that give this offensive line a chance to have success.