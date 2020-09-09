Top News: Playing for the City of Miami

"I've been given a lot and I hope to give others a lot. I'm blessed to be a part of this," Van Noy said. "I know what winning looks like and structurally, Flores – I respect him a lot. He's doing a really, really good job. We're not taking any shortcuts. I wasn't here last year but the guys, you can tell, work their ass off; and this year, we continued that. For me to be a part of that and to be elected a captain from my peers, I'm honored and just hope that we can take this first game – it's a big game – and that's what they want to do, that's what we want to do.

What will Sunday look like?

This year has been unprecedented in more ways than one can count. Sunday, the Dolphins will buckle the chinstrap for a football game for the first time since last December. In the absence of preseason games, Flores knows this year's opener will look different.

"Given no preseason, no one has played a football game in a long time. It's hard to think somebody can jump out there and play 60, 70, 80 snaps," Flores said. "There will be a handful of guys who we will expect to go the whole way; but for the most part, we are thinking along the lines of somebody is probably going to need a blow here. I think every team has that same thought process."

The last game Jones played was in a Cowboys uniform. Asked about the challenges of preparing for a team that's known for its adaptability in New England, the Dolphins cornerback says everyone in the NFL is entering a week of unknown.

"I think the biggest challenge right now is just the fact that it's the first game of the season," Jones said. "We don't really know – obviously they have a different quarterback. It's just adjusting to that, really; and like I said earlier, what it comes down to is us. It's how we come to the game, how we tackle, how we really execute on down to down basis. That's what it really comes down to."

The former MVP under center