Top News: Leadership and Accountability

"One thing that is unique is all of the guys we have, they truly work hard in the sense of they go hard no matter who it is," Baker said. "Our expectations for whoever is in are high. Even just rushing the passer, I might not have that much experience, but Shaq (Lawson) gets on me on how to do it. Kyle (Van Noy), he coaches me up on how to do it. The expectations do not change no matter who it is. Just having that, I think that raises everybody. It's not just the individual player; but everybody in the room, it just raises your game."

Both Flores and General Manager Chris Grier reiterate the principles of tough, smart, versatile players that love football. The pair approached an offseason that featured a war chest of draft picks and aggressive free agent pursuits under that idea – that the players will perpetuate the culture Flores and his coaching staff establish.

Last year, Miami opened the season with four captains. For Week 1 in 2020, the Dolphins have eight. Flores talked about increasing the number of players that will don the 'C' patch and how this roster, in all honesty, could've had several more captains.

"I would say there's quite a bit of good leadership on the team," Flores said. "There were four or five other guys who had votes as well, and that's a good thing. There's a good amount of leadership here and we need that. You need 53 leaders on your team. Just because you're not a captain doesn't mean that you don't have a leadership role on the team. There's some other guys who didn't get votes who I see leadership in as well."

Shipping up to Boston

Normally, mystery is limited between division rivals; especially in the case of the 2020 Dolphins and Patriots with so many familiar faces on either side. However, the most unique offseason in recent NFL memory reintroduces lack of familiarity across the league.