The Blitz: Following Fitzpartick

September 8, 2020
The focus for the 2020 season is becoming clearer by the day. Over the long weekend, Miami trimmed the roster to 53 players and, Monday, announced the 17 members of the practice squad. Plus, Brian Flores announced Ryan Fitzpatrick as his starting quarterback and discussed a variety of topics in his Monday morning press conference.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced a 17-man practice squad. With a revised CBA for the 2020 season, the NFL is allowed 16-man practice squads with one spot exempt towards the total count. Durval Queiroz Neto, by way of the International Pathway Program, officially moved to the offensive line to round-out the 2020 practice squad.
Of the 17 players, only three (wide receiver Antonio Callaway, safety Brian Cole and defensive lineman Nick Coe) were not previously with the Dolphins at one point this training camp.
The Lynn Bowden Jr. trade, with compensation, is now official. Miami sends the 2021 fourth-round pick acquired last weekend for Raekwon McMillan to the Raiders for Bowden Jr. and Las Vegas' 2021 sixth-round pick.
They said it
Monday, as the Dolphins released the first depth chart of 2020, Brian Flores talked about the misconception surrounding the term 'starter' and the case-by-case basis for snap counts in various offensive and defensive packages.
"That initial depth chart, I wouldn't put too much into that," Flores said. "There are so many groupings. What grouping are we talking about? Are we talking about 12-personnel, 11-personnel, 20-personnel, 10-personnel, big nickel, little nickel, dime; so I'm not into the whole starters, back-ups. I think in football, you've got 11 guys on the field, a lot of different groupings. I would say this year specifically with no preseason games, we're going to see a lot of guys who are playing. Every rep counts. Every snap counts, so I don't really put too much into (the depth chart)."
Around the Beat
Flores made an announcement Monday that was more of a formality than groundbreaking news. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season under center as the Dolphins travel to New England for a tough, divisional road test.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post writes:
The Dolphins named Ryan Fitzpatrick starting quarterback for the season opener next Sunday at New England. It would have been stunning if he wasn't.
"This isn't groundbreaking news," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday. "In a year like this with limited, no OTA's, no minicamp, limited training camp, modified training camp, that was the best decision for our team. He's done a good job throughout the course of training camp."
Stat of the Day
After returning to the lineup in a Week 6 game vs. Washington last season, Ryan Fitzpatrick finished the season near the top of the leaderboard in some significant passing categories. Pro Football Focus graded the Dolphins quarterback No. 10 overall at his position. He also threw for the third-most yards over that 12-game stretch (3,226) and second-most passing first downs (181).
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 8, 2002 – The Dolphins record their 11th consecutive opening day victory with a 49-21 decision over the Detroit Lions at Pro Player Stadium. Making his Dolphins debut, running back Ricky Williams rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, the fifth-highest rushing total by a player in his initial appearance as a Dolphin.
Content On Tap
It's Tuesday, which means the return of Dolphins Today on the Miami Dolphins YouTube channel.
Plus, we'll hear from Coach Flores, a trio of Dolphins players and recap it all on the Drive Time podcast and on MiamiDolphins.com.
Ted Karras is participating in an 'Ask Me Anything' on Reddit at 1:15.