Top News: Dolphins Announce Captains, Starting Quarterback

"I think pressure, it comes in a variety of forms," Boyer explained. "Some of it will be individual effort. Some of it will be team-oriented – scheme-oriented – but we'll take it any way we can get it. I think sometimes you can do that by disguises, alignments and sometimes you can do it by matchups."

The two coaches whose work-relationship spans all the way back to 2006 collaborate together – along with the positional assistants – to find ways to play better football today than what the tape showed yesterday. Boyer discussed the importance of self-scouting early in the season and the expectation to play your best football when the weather gets cooler.

"We don't look to be playing our best football in September," Boyer said. "Week to week, we're looking for improvement. So I think that there's going to be a little bit of we'll see, but our focus is on getting ready to go this week and go up there and get a win."

Depth chart? We don't need no stinkin' depth chart

Monday marked the release of the Dolphins first depth chart of the 2020 season. As football has evolved over the years, so too has the way we view lineups, offensive and defensive packages and individual playing time.

The term "starter" doesn't mean what it once did. A.J. Duhe did an episode of the Drive Time podcast this summer stating bluntly, "if you weren't starting, you weren't playing a whole lot."

One example of playing time over starts comes via Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen. The first-year Fin started six games (38 percent) in 2019 but played 620 defensive snaps (55 percent).

Flores talked about the now vapid definition of a starter in the NFL in the year 2020.

"That initial depth chart, I wouldn't put too much into that," Flores said. "There are so many groupings. Are we talking about 12-personnel, 11-personnel, 20-personnel, 10-personnel, big nickel, little nickel, dime; so I'm not into the whole starters, back-ups. I think in football, you've got 11 guys on the field, a lot of different groupings. Every rep counts. Every snap counts, so I don't really put too much into (who starts).

And just like that, we've got football. Six days away, Dolphins fans. We're going to have you covered on all things Dolphins-Patriots this week on MiamiDolphins.com, the podcast network and all the major socials. We'll finish on this note from special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.