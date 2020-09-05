Dolphins Announce Cuts, Initial 53-Man Roster

Davenport – Arriving in Miami last Labor Day weekend, Davenport started the opener and suffered an injury. He returned later in the season and allowed just only one sack and two quarterback hits over the final four games of 2019.

Davis – During Miami's 3-2 finish to the 2019 season, Davis pitched a clean sheet with zero sacks allowed. He also committed just one penalty and a total of nine quarterback pressures over that period. Davis has played in 47 of a possible 48 career games in his three years on the Dolphins offensive line.

Deiter – After starting 53 consecutive games at Wisconsin, Deiter started 15 games as a rookie for Miami. He didn't allow a sack from Week 12 on.

Flowers – Last year in Washington, Flowers played 588 snaps in pass protection. With just four plays resulting in a hit on the quarterback from the left guard position, Flowers is in rarified air. Just one other guard, who had more than 500 pass-blocking snaps, allowed fewer QB hits than Flowers (Dallas' four-time All-Pro Zack Martin).

Hunt – On draft night, ESPN relayed Hunt's college statistics upon his Miami selection. In his final season at Louisiana Lafayette, the Ragin' Cajun coaches say he allowed only two quarterback pressures and never missed a run-blocking assignment.

Jackson – During his final season at USC, Jackson played 926 snaps for the Trojans – all at left tackle. In a three-year career, he played 1,923 snaps with 1,152 of them in pass protection. Jackson allowed 33 quarterback pressures and a QB hit rate allowed of .009.

Karras – After a four-year career in New England, Karras joins the Dolphins to anchor the interior offensive line. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall graded center over the final six games of the season. On the year, Karras allowed only 14 pressures, which ranked sixth among all centers who played at least 500 snaps in pass protection.

Kindley – The Dolphins rookie, by way of Georgia, played on the right side early in his college career, but moved to left guard in 2018 where he started each of the last two seasons. Kindley played 2,005 snaps in his Bulldogs career and allowed just four sacks and 14 hurries on 901 pass-blocking reps.