Dolphins Acquire Lynn Bowden, Make Roster Moves

Sep 05, 2020 at 05:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick. 

Bowden Jr. originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL draft. Bowden was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Kentucky, where he played in 39 career games with 25 starts. He won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile player as a junior in 2019. Bowden was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection that season after he totaled 185 carries for 1,468 yards (7.9 avg.) and 13 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 348 yards (11.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Bowden Jr. also started at quarterback for Kentucky's final eight games, totaling 403 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, the following players were waived:

Table inside Article
Name Position
Ahmed, Salvon RB
Borders, Breon CB
Bryant, Brandin DT
Calhoun, Shaq G
Cole, Matt WR
Harris, Trent LB
Hayes, Tae CB
Holley, Nate S
Hubbard, Jonathan T
Isidora, Danny G
Jennings, Gary WR
Johnson, Kylan LB
Jones, Andy WR
Jones, Benito DT
Merritt, Kirk WR
Myarick, Chris TE
Queiroz Neto, Durval DT
Render, Tyshun DE
Rosen, Josh QB
Sutherland, Keaton C/G
Webster, Ken CB
Wieting, Nate TE

The following player was waived/injured:

Table inside Article
Name Position
Brooks, Nate DB

The following player was waived/injury settlement:

Table inside Article
Name Position
Ballage, Kalen RB

