Dolphins Acquire Lynn Bowden, Make Roster Moves

Bowden Jr. originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL draft. Bowden was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Kentucky, where he played in 39 career games with 25 starts. He won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile player as a junior in 2019. Bowden was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection that season after he totaled 185 carries for 1,468 yards (7.9 avg.) and 13 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 348 yards (11.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Bowden Jr. also started at quarterback for Kentucky's final eight games, totaling 403 passing yards and three touchdowns.