The Blitz: Veteran Tips and Tricks

September 9, 2020
Week 1 preparations are in full swing as the Dolphins are back on the field for a Wednesday practice. The NFL season kicks off tomorrow in Kansas City with the Dolphins and Patriots following three days later. The game in Foxboro drew CBS' No. 1 broadcast team, as we will hear commentary from Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
There are no roster changes to detail. The first injury report of the 2020 season will be available later this afternoon.
They said it
Jesse Davis is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins, earning him the distinction of resident grey bread on the offensive line. Davis talked about his leadership role and how the veterans are helping prepare the young guys for their first career game on the road in New England.
"We kind of took them aside with Rob (Hunt) or with Austin (Jackson) and Solomon (Kindley), just kind of telling them how they're going to play and what to expect," Davis said.
Jerome Baker echoed Davis' comments about the mentorship that occurs daily on the practice field for these 2020 Miami Dolphins.
"One thing that is unique is all of the guys we have, they truly work hard in the sense of they go hard no matter who it is," Baker said. "Our expectations for whoever is in are high. Even just rushing the passer, I might not have that much experience, but Shaq gets on me on how to do it. Kyle, he coaches me up on how to do it. The expectations do not change no matter who it is. Just having that, I think that raises everybody. It's not just the individual player; but everybody in the room, it just raises your game."
Around the Beat
One Dolphins newcomer exhibiting leadership and following the message of his new head coach is cornerback Byron Jones. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach post writes:
"Flo" is coach Brian Flores and it's pretty much a prerequisite for a long-term future with this organization: one must be smart, tough and disciplined, as Flores so often says.
Well, it turns out Flores is also a Byron Jones kind of guy.
"I think his focus and attention to detail on small things is instrumental," Jones said at the end of his first training camp with the Dolphins. "Teaching us different situations so we understand the game more intimately has been eye-opening for me. I've learned some stuff that I've been playing football for 20 years and didn't know."
Stat of the Day
Jerome Baker led the Dolphins in snaps played in 2020. The linebacker did a little bit of everything – acting as a pass rusher, run defender, coverage linebacker and core special teams ace. With 1,080 snaps on defense, Baker played in the box (869), on the line (148), in the slot (33) and out wide (12). He even had 18 snaps aligned in a position deemed the free safety, per Pro Football Focus, and played two snaps on the offensive line.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 9, 2018 – As a result of two separate delays due to lightning in the area, the Dolphins' 27-20 win against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium's official game time of seven hours and eight minutes marks the longest game in NFL history since the merger in 1970, per the Elias Sports Bureau. The previous longest game in league history was a 2013 Bears-Ravens matchup in Chicago that lasted five hours and 16 minutes. The first delay comes with 1:11 remaining in the second quarter and lasts one hour and 57 minutes. Following the conclusion of the half, both teams remain on the field for a halftime of three minutes and 30 seconds. The second delay occurs with 6:57 left in the third quarter and halts play for two hours and two minutes. Play resumes again at 6:55 p.m.
Know the Opponent
Miami's last trip to Foxboro was a success. Capturing victory in Gillette Stadium, since the arrival of Bill Belichick, has been a rarity. Under the six-time Super Bowl champion coach, the Patriots have won 130 out of 160 contests in their home building.
Content On Tap
Brian Flores will meet with the media Wednesday morning, followed by three players post-practice. We'll recap all of that with the Top News story of the day as well as on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.
Ted Karras is a man of many interests. We'll cover the Dolphins center in this week's feature on MiamiDolphins.com and Drive Time.