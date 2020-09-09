The Blitz: Veteran Tips and Tricks

Jerome Baker echoed Davis' comments about the mentorship that occurs daily on the practice field for these 2020 Miami Dolphins.

"One thing that is unique is all of the guys we have, they truly work hard in the sense of they go hard no matter who it is," Baker said. "Our expectations for whoever is in are high. Even just rushing the passer, I might not have that much experience, but Shaq gets on me on how to do it. Kyle, he coaches me up on how to do it. The expectations do not change no matter who it is. Just having that, I think that raises everybody. It's not just the individual player; but everybody in the room, it just raises your game."

Around the Beat

One Dolphins newcomer exhibiting leadership and following the message of his new head coach is cornerback Byron Jones. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach post writes:

"Flo" is coach Brian Flores and it's pretty much a prerequisite for a long-term future with this organization: one must be smart, tough and disciplined, as Flores so often says.

Well, it turns out Flores is also a Byron Jones kind of guy.

"I think his focus and attention to detail on small things is instrumental," Jones said at the end of his first training camp with the Dolphins. "Teaching us different situations so we understand the game more intimately has been eye-opening for me. I've learned some stuff that I've been playing football for 20 years and didn't know."

Stat of the Day

Jerome Baker led the Dolphins in snaps played in 2020. The linebacker did a little bit of everything – acting as a pass rusher, run defender, coverage linebacker and core special teams ace. With 1,080 snaps on defense, Baker played in the box (869), on the line (148), in the slot (33) and out wide (12). He even had 18 snaps aligned in a position deemed the free safety, per Pro Football Focus, and played two snaps on the offensive line.