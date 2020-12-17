Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Patriots vs. Dolphins

This game on paper looks fairly simple and straightforward for the Miami Dolphins on defense. Load up at the line of scrimmage and stop the New England rushing attack at all costs. The Patriots make little effort to disguise how their going to find success on offense and it's that singular approach that dominated the Dolphins way back in September. But the Dolphins defense has changed quite a bit since that matchup, and have turned into a group that can slow down the run, and take the football away from opposing offenses. Miami must take advantage of their matchup advantage, using cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones in man coverage. That should allow safeties Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe to play the role of the extra defender needed to assist in slowing down the Patriots ground game. Also, hopefully getting Elandon Roberts back at middle linebacker and Kyle Van Noy on the edge should bolster the run defense. New England leads the league in rushing attempts, and is tied with the Ravens in rushing touchdowns with 19. Quarterback Cam Newton has had an up and down season trying to create balance and rhythm when pushing the ball down field, or converting third down attempts with the passing game. There are more teams in the NFL with over 500 passing attempts (8) and just two (Baltimore and New England) that haven't even eclipsed the 365 mark. Newton will rely on his ability to use his legs on called quarterback runs and his ability to escape the pocket and create chain moving plays. If the Dolphins are going to win this Sunday, it's imperative they can shut down Newton, and slow down running backs Damien Harris and James White. Harris is difficult to bring down between the tackles and the check down, screen game from White is just an extension of the Patriots rushing attack.