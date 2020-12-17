The Blitz: A Familiar Foe

They Said It

Karras is one of a few former Patriots who will see his former team Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. His experience in the program makes him acutely aware of the challenges this division rival will pose.

"My main job mostly every week is identifying the fronts and helping (Tua Tagovailoa) identity the Mike (linebacker) point," Karras said. "Obviously as an o-line, we're going to have to do our part in protection and the run game to make him feel comfortable. I think that Coach Belichick is obviously one of the greatest coaches to be around the league and he schemes it up really well and he knows his opponents and tries to exploit their weaknesses."

Karras further discussed the matchup and some similarities in the defenses of both teams.

"A lot of the structure may be the same, but they have a lot of really good players. So do we," he said. "I think that we're both matched up pretty well against each other and we're kind of in the same family of defenses at least, and we've had some preparation; but it's all going to come down to in-game adjustments and how we prepare throughout the week and then when we get on the sideline after a drive – whether we score or not – making adjustments to see what they've declared they're going to do in the game."

