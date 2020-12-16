Top News: Howard, Ogbah, Sanders, Gesicki Among Dolphins Pushing for League-Leader Status

And he's doing it in era where double-digit interception seasons simply don't happen anymore. The last time a player intercepted 10 or more passes was 2007 (Antonio Cromartie of the Chargers). Even if Howard doesn't intercept another pass, his nine interceptions are the most in the NFL since 2012 when Chicago's Tim Jennings picked off a career-high nine passes.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has coached both Howard and Gilmore.

"They are both very competitive, obviously very talented, both have very good ball skills, both excellent players," Flores said. "They are both team-first guys. They'll be the first to tell you that it's not their personal situation but more about the team. Both excellent players."

Disruption is the name of Ogbah's Game

Like Howard, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is near the top of the leaderboard in some of the most prominent defensive statistics. His eight sacks are tied for 10th in the league (fourth among defensive ends) and his 20 quarterback hits are eighth (fifth among edge defenders). According to Pro Football Focus, his 56 quarterback pressures are third among all edge defenders.

Ogbah's three forced fumbles are tied for seventh with two of the fumbles producing defensive touchdowns for Miami. No other player has multiple forced fumbles returned for touchdowns in the NFL this season.

It's not just Ogbah's tangible sack and pressure production that is making an impact. One of Patrick Mahomes' three interceptions Sunday came after Ogbah's pressure forced the former MVP to throw off-balance as he was getting hit by big No. 91. Linebacker Jerome Baker broke an NFL record with a 30-yard sack (biggest loss on a sack without a fumble), but he didn't act alone. Ogbah's immediate pass-rush win forced Mahomes to spin out of the initial trouble and into Baker's crosshairs.

One metric that scores the impact of the sacks and pressures of all defenders is Brandon Thorne's (The Scouting Academy and EstablishTheRun.com) True Sack Rate – a film project to quantify sack production.

The project evaluates every sack on the basis of how it occurred. More points are awarded for splitting a double team than chasing down a quarterback who has escaped previous pressure from another rusher.

Ogbah ranks fifth among all edge defenders in this category with a True Sack Rate of 7.0. He trails only T.J. Watt, Joe Bosa, Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett. Thorne scored three of Ogbah's sacks as high quality, which also ranks fifth in that category.

Sanders Scores

Ogbah's big plays have produced points on the scoreboard for Miami this season, but nobody has lit up the scoreboard more than kicker Jason Sanders.

In fact, only one player in the league has points than Sanders. His 120 points are just four off the pace of the league leader, Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo.